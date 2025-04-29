Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,719 in the last 365 days.

Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $1,333.0 million, up 16.3% compared to $1,146.1 million in the first quarter of 2024
  • Gross profit of $263.1 million, or 19.7% of net revenue, up 10.3% compared to $238.5 million, or 20.8% of net revenue, in the first quarter of 2024
  • Net income of $46.7 million, compared to net income of $44.8 million, in the first quarter of 2024 and diluted earnings per share of $0.28, up 7.7% compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.26 in the first quarter of 2024
  • Adjusted net income of $67.1 million, compared to adjusted net income of $61.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.40, up 14.3% compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.35 in the first quarter of 2024
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $111.8 million, up 13.7% compared to $98.3 million in the first quarter of 2024
  • Cash used in operating activities of $7.2 million, compared to cash used in operating activities of $68.8 million in the first quarter of 2024
  • Repurchased approximately $100.0 million of stock in the first quarter of 2025

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Option Care Health team’s execution in a dynamic environment produced another great quarter of results. Overall, we expect 2025 to be a productive year as we continue to invest for future growth to further expand patient access to quality care.”

Updated Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2025, Option Care Health now expects to generate:

  • Net revenue of $5.4 billion to $5.6 billion
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.61 to $1.70
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $455 million to $470 million
  • Cash flow from operations of at least $320 million
  • Effective tax rate of 25% - 27%
  • Net interest expense of approximately $55 million to $60 million

Conference Call

Option Care Health will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results later today at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at optioncarehealth.com.

Investor Contact

Mike Shapiro
Chief Financial Officer
T: (312) 940-2538
mike.shapiro@optioncare.com
 

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; pending and future litigation; potential liability for claims not covered by insurance; and loss of relationships with managed care organizations and other non-governmental third party payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our periodic reports as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures. These adjusted measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, earnings per share, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definitions of Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. As defined by the Company: (i) Adjusted net income represents net income before intangible asset amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, net of tax adjustments, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, and (iii) Adjusted earnings per share represents Adjusted net income divided by weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted. As part of restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long‑lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, certain litigation expenses and reserves related to acquired businesses, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that these adjusted measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitate comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to net income as management believes creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. Full reconciliations of each adjusted measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are set forth below.

  Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)
 
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,372   $ 412,565
Accounts receivable, net   476,649     409,733
Inventories   369,034     388,131
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   82,320     112,198
Total current assets   1,099,375     1,322,627
       
NONCURRENT ASSETS:      
Property and equipment, net   131,264     127,367
Intangible assets, net   24,427     16,993
Referral sources, net   312,586     284,017
Goodwill   1,605,930     1,540,246
Other noncurrent assets   134,931     130,493
Total noncurrent assets   2,209,138     2,099,116
TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,308,513   $ 3,421,743
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable $ 528,848   $ 610,779
Other current liabilities   184,816     169,367
Total current liabilities   713,664     780,146
       
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion   1,104,160     1,104,641
Other noncurrent liabilities   139,855     132,718
Total noncurrent liabilities   1,244,015     1,237,359
Total liabilities   1,957,679     2,017,505
       
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   1,350,834     1,404,238
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,308,513   $ 3,421,743
 

Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
NET REVENUE $ 1,332,972     $ 1,146,052  
COST OF REVENUE   1,069,920       907,552  
GROSS PROFIT   263,052       238,500  
       
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:      
Selling, general and administrative expenses   168,118       154,742  
Depreciation and amortization expense   15,746       14,728  
Total operating expenses   183,864       169,470  
OPERATING INCOME   79,188       69,030  
       
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):      
Interest expense, net   (13,231 )     (13,202 )
Other, net   (2,401 )     1,127  
Total other expense   (15,632 )     (12,075 )
       
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   63,556       56,955  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   16,814       12,164  
NET INCOME $ 46,742     $ 44,791  
       
Earnings per share, basic $ 0.28     $ 0.26  
Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.28     $ 0.26  
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic   165,460       173,928  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted   166,804       175,624  
 

Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income $ 46,742     $ 44,791  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operations:      
Depreciation and amortization expense   16,373       15,305  
Other non-cash adjustments   17,642       21,097  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net   (56,788 )     (195,992 )
Inventories   21,790       32,056  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   28,444       4,878  
Accounts payable   (88,101 )     59,223  
Accrued compensation and employee benefits   (14,458 )     (49,884 )
Other   21,142       (258 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (7,214 )     (68,784 )
       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Acquisition of property and equipment   (9,371 )     (5,820 )
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (117,322 )      
Net cash used in investing activities   (126,693 )     (5,820 )
       
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Purchase of company stock, and related excise taxes   (100,222 )     (40,050 )
Other financing cash flows   (7,064 )     (9,682 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (107,286 )     (49,732 )
       
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   (241,193 )     (124,336 )
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period   412,565       343,849  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 171,372     $ 219,513  
 

Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
Net income $ 46,742     $ 44,791  
Interest expense, net   13,231       13,202  
Income tax expense   16,814       12,164  
Depreciation and amortization expense   16,373       15,305  
EBITDA   93,160       85,462  
       
EBITDA adjustments      
Stock-based incentive compensation expense   8,801       9,605  
Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other   9,806       3,223  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,767     $ 98,290  
       
Net income $ 46,742     $ 44,791  
Intangible asset amortization expense   9,097       8,609  
Stock-based incentive compensation expense   8,801       9,605  
Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other   9,806       3,223  
Total pre-tax adjustments   27,704       21,437  
Tax adjustments (1)   (7,342 )     (4,588 )
Adjusted net income $ 67,104     $ 61,640  
       
Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.28     $ 0.26  
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted $ 0.40     $ 0.35  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted   166,804       175,624  
 

(1) Tax adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 includes the estimated income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments based on the effective tax rate


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more