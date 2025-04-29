AML Go Showcased at MFSA’s Virtual Workshop: Mastering FICA Compliance

JOHANNESBURG, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AML Go (Pty) Ltd (“AML Go”), a South African subsidiary of UPAY Inc. (OTCQB: UPYY) and a leading provider of AML compliance and screening solutions, was honored to be invited to present at the MicroFinance South Africa (MFSA) Virtual Workshop on Mastering FICA Compliance, held on Tuesday, April 16, 2025.

The high-impact virtual workshop brought together more than 380 delegates from across the country, including compliance officers, executives, and representatives from the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and various accountable institutions. Tailored for the credit and microfinance sector, the event delivered practical, high-value insights on navigating South Africa’s Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regulations.

Empowering the Sector with Practical FICA Insights

The MFSA workshop addressed key areas of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA), equipping professionals with actionable strategies to strengthen institutional compliance. Topics included:

Core FICA obligations and recent legislative developments

Effective implementation of Risk Management and Compliance Programs (RMCPs)

Execution of a Risk-Based Approach and Customer Due Diligence (CDD)

Employee screening procedures to enhance internal controls

FIC investigative practices and audit expectations



The comprehensive sessions highlighted the growing need for technology-enabled compliance tools that streamline implementation while maintaining high regulatory standards.

AML Go’s Role and Live Demonstration

During its live session, AML Go demonstrated how its platform empowers accountable institutions—particularly in the microfinance space—to:

Automate RMCP workflows

Perform comprehensive client screening and risk profiling

Generate audit-friendly reports and maintain real-time monitoring



Participants gained hands-on exposure to AML Go’s intelligent compliance engine and witnessed how the solution simplifies complex regulatory processes while reinforcing operational integrity.

Driving Innovation in Financial Compliance

“We’re honored to have participated in this important industry event,” said a spokesperson for AML Go. “Workshops like these play a critical role in ensuring that institutions remain equipped to uphold their compliance responsibilities in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. AML Go remains committed to supporting the sector with powerful, accessible, and locally relevant tools.”

About AML Go

AML Go (Pty) Ltd provides cutting-edge, automated AML compliance, client screening, credit vetting, and risk management solutions. Serving financial and non-financial sectors across Africa, AML Go enables institutions to meet regulatory obligations while optimizing operational efficiency.

www.amlgo.co.za

About UPAY

UPAY Inc. is a publicly traded fintech holding company focused on delivering innovative financial software platforms, data intelligence, and compliance automation. Through its portfolio of solutions—including AML GO, HUNTPAL and ACPAS—UPAY helps clients navigate complex financial ecosystems with confidence and precision.

www.upaytechnology.com

