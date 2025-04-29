Aclaris Therapeutics Appoints Jesse Hall, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

WAYNE, Pa., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that Jesse Hall, M.D. has been appointed as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Hall’s extensive medical and clinical development experience in areas including immunology and antibody development will be essential as he leads Aclaris’ clinical strategy to fully leverage the opportunities in the Company’s portfolio of immuno-inflammatory product candidates.

“At Aclaris, our vision is to drive the leading edge of therapeutic innovation in I&I; Jesse shares this vision and has the right experience to lead our clinical organization,” said Dr. Neal Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors of Aclaris. “Jesse’s diverse expertise in clinical development and operations, safety/pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, and regulatory and clinical strategy makes him the ideal leader for our clinical efforts going forward.”

“This is an exciting time to join Aclaris; they are a strong team that prioritizes good science and innovation with a deep and exciting clinical pipeline with important near-term milestones expected and ample cash resources to accomplish their goals,” said Dr. Hall. “The Company’s portfolio of potential best-in-class biologics and small molecules may help evolve clinical practice and improve the therapeutic experience of patients.”

Dr. Hall brings decades of experience to Aclaris in all phases of drug development, from early development through global regulatory filings and approvals, Phase IV post-marketing surveillance obligations, and commercial launch support. He most recently served as Chief Medical Officer for AltruBio where he was responsible for leadership of all clinical and medical functions. Prior to AltruBio, Dr. Hall served in roles of increasing responsibility at companies including Sublimity Therapeutics, Ardea Biosciences (a wholly owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca), Amgen, and Abbott Labs. He has worked on the development and launches of therapeutics including the monoclonal antibodies HUMIRA® (adalimumab) and PROLIA® (denosumab). He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of San Diego, a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and conducted his surgical training at the Medical College of Pennsylvania and Hahnemann University.

Notice of Issuance of Inducement Grant

In connection with the commencement of his employment, effective May 1, 2025 (the “Grant Date”), the Compensation Committee of Aclaris’ Board of Directors granted Dr. Hall nonstatutory stock options to purchase 510,000 shares of its common stock and 145,500 restricted stock units under the Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. 2024 Inducement Plan (the “2024 Inducement Plan”). The stock options and restricted stock units were granted as inducements material to Dr. Hall becoming an employee of Aclaris in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 2024 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or non-employee director of Aclaris (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Aclaris, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The options will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of Aclaris’ common stock on the Grant Date. Each option and restricted stock unit award will vest, and become exercisable (as applicable), as to twenty-five percent of the shares on each of the first, second, third, and fourth anniversaries of the Grant Date, subject to Dr. Hall’s continued employment with Aclaris on such vesting dates. The options and restricted stock unit awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Aclaris' 2024 Inducement Plan, and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement or restricted stock unit award agreement, as applicable, covering the grant.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on X (formerly Twitter) at @AclarisTx and on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on Aclaris’ current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding its clinical development plans, near-term milestones, the therapeutic potential of its product candidates and the sufficiency of its cash resources to accomplish its business objectives. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Aclaris’ reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, Aclaris’ ability to enter into strategic partnerships on commercially reasonable terms, the uncertainty regarding the macroeconomic environment and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Aclaris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings Aclaris makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available under the “SEC Filings” page of the “Investors” section of Aclaris’ website at www.aclaristx.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Aclaris as of the date of this release, and Aclaris assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Trademarks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

