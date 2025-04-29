Relocate.world California Events Bring Italian Experts, Eataly, and Live-Stream Experience to Americans

Relocate.world’s California Series brings Italy closer to Americans ready to embark on a life-changing journey abroad.

Relocating as a U.S. expat means balancing lifestyle dreams with financial realities. Smart planning ensures you protect your wealth while building your new life abroad.” — Alex Ingrim

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relocate.world , the trusted global mobility platform, proudly announces the launch of the Relocate Series in California — an exclusive set of events designed for Americans serious about building a new life in Italy. This inaugural series features Italian-based experts, real-life stories from U.S. nationals who made the leap, and a cultural partnership with Eataly to bring the tastes and spirit of Italy to selected events.For those unable to attend in person, a special live-stream experience will be available from the Los Angeles event on May 15, 2025, featuring a special guest speaker.The Relocate Series was created to offer practical, timely, and actionable relocation advice, directly connecting future expats with the professionals and resources they need to make their move a success. By combining real-world expertise with authentic community-building, Relocate.world is redefining how people plan their global journeys.Highlights of the California Relocate Italy Series:🇮🇹 Italian Experts Flown In: Meet directly with top immigration lawyers, tax advisors, real estate consultants, and financial planners from Italy.🇮🇹 Real-Life Success Stories: Hear from Americans who successfully relocated to Italy and are thriving abroad.🇮🇹 Eataly Partnership: Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine and hospitality as part of the event experience.🇮🇹 Private Wealth Management Insights: Discover financial strategies tailored for U.S. expats moving to Italy.🇮🇹 Live-Stream Access: Register for the Los Angeles event remotely and hear from our special guest."Relocate.world is about creating real pathways, not just possibilities, for global migration," said David Cantor, Founder of Relocate.world. "The Relocate Series is a physical symbol of this mission, designed to give attendees the tools, relationships, and knowledge they need — from legal strategies to financial planning — all delivered by trusted professionals who understand both sides of the Atlantic."Upcoming Event Dates:📍 San Francisco: May 13, 2025📍 Los Angeles: May 15, 2025Each event is intentionally limited in size to foster genuine engagement. Advance registration is highly recommended.About Relocate.world:Relocate.world is the leading global mobility platform connecting individuals with verified experts across immigration, taxation, wealth management, and relocation services. Through its curated Relocate Series and growing global network, Relocate.world empowers people to navigate international moves with confidence and clarity.Reserve your spot for the in-person events or register for the Los Angeles live-stream today.Learn more at www.series.relocate.world

The Relocate Series is an intimate roundtable discussion addressing the most dynamic topics in global migration today.

