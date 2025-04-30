Nalashaa Re-Certified for ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 Standards

Nalashaa Solutions LLC

Company upgrades to the latest ISMS certification, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to quality and data security.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nalashaa Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is proud to announce its successful re-certification for two internationally recognized standards: ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems (QMS) and ISO 27001:2022 for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This milestone includes an upgrade from the previous 2013 version of ISO 27001, marking Nalashaa’s proactive approach to evolving security standards.The audit and certification process was carried out by Intertek, a leading global assurance, testing, inspection, and certification company. The certification has been accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS).These certifications validate Nalashaa’s dedication to maintaining a high standard of service delivery, data confidentiality, and risk management practices across its business operations.“To be consistently excellent at what we do, disciplined and traceable accountability is imperative. Efficient processes are the backbone of continuous improvement across operations that render sustainable competitive edge to our actions. It is our duty towards client delight and the growth of our people”, said Amit M, President, Nalashaa Software SolutionsThe ISO 9001:2015 certification focuses on enhancing customer satisfaction through effective process management and continuous improvement. It underscores Nalashaa’s commitment to consistent performance, transparent communication, and accountability.The ISO 27001:2022 certification is particularly relevant in today’s digital environment, where threats to information assets are increasingly complex. This latest version includes updated controls in line with emerging cybersecurity risks, making Nalashaa’s information security program more resilient and responsive to current threats.For clients in regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance, and logistics, these certifications provide confidence that Nalashaa has the structures, policies, and technical controls in place to handle sensitive information securely.This achievement strengthens Nalashaa’s position as a reliable technology partner for businesses that prioritize security, and compliance in their digital initiatives.About NalashaaNalashaa Software Solutions is a technology services company specializing in custom software development, enterprise solutions, and digital transformation initiatives. Serving clients across healthcare, finance, logistics, manufacturing and other industries, Nalashaa blends domain knowledge with technical expertise to deliver business-critical solutions with precision and reliability. The company operates through three specialized business units – Nalashaa Solutions Nalashaa Healthcare Solutions , and Nalashaa Digital – each focused on delivering tailored services for diverse industry needs.Company Name: Nalashaa Software SolutionsEmail: info@nalashaa.comPhone: 732-602-2560 (Ext: 200)Headquarters: 510 Thornall Street, Suite 210, Edison, NJ-08837, USA

