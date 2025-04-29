AIBOT Completes Phase II Testing of Innovative, Tilt-wing, Eight-rotor eVTOL Aircraft

TORRANCE, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBOT announced the successful completion of Phase II core testing for its unique and innovative tilt-wing, vertical takeoff, and landing (eVTOL) aircraft incorporating 8 rotors. Over the past year, AIBOT has made significant strides in its technical development and flight-testing roadmap. The company relocated its business offices to Torrance, California, and established a company R&D and flight ops center at San Bernardino International Airport to expedite testing activities. The product has completed over 200 flights and over 150 hours across live and simulated environments. This round of testing also validated enhanced autonomous flight capabilities, further advancing system reliability and operational safety.

In March, AIBOT became the first eVTOL manufacturer to successfully conduct a flight test at the newly established Norton Test Range, operated by the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Center at SBD. As part of the program, AIBOT also implemented NASA’s System Identification methodology to refine flight control models, marking one of the first times this advanced process has been applied to a tilt-wing, eight-rotor eVTOL platform. This effort significantly enhances flight control precision and establishes a strong foundation for meeting airworthiness requirements and commercial deployment.

“This test phase demonstrated not only the maturity of our platform but also how advanced technologies like NASA’s System Identification can accelerate real-world readiness,” said Max Ma, President of AIBOT. “We are expanding our San Bernardino facility to scale production and bring the next generation of intelligent flight systems to market. The tilt-wing, eight-rotor architecture provides greater redundancy, improved handling, and enhanced safety, strengthening AIBOT’s leadership in eVTOL innovation and commercialization.”

AIBOT’s production-intent aircraft is scheduled to debut in the coming months. Building on the progress made in Phase II, the fully integrated test platform, featuring enhanced autonomous capabilities, is scheduled for more flight testing in the near term. Stay tuned as AIBOT prepares to unveil the next wave of breakthroughs shaping the future of autonomous flight.

AIBOT is a California-based advanced air mobility company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and proprietary autonomous flight control software. AIBOT is rapidly scaling operations and has established strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including Honeywell and Enpower Greentech. The company has secured early commercial alignment across key sectors such as emergency response, logistics, and industrial inspection.

