Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market to Reach $952.2 million, Globally, By 2035 at 5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is an advanced life-support technique used for patients with severe heart or lung failure. It functions by circulating blood outside the body through a machine that oxygenates it and removes carbon dioxide before returning it to the patient. This temporary support system is used in critical conditions such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), cardiac arrest, or post-surgical recovery when conventional treatments are insufficient.

Wilmington, Delaware, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market by Component (Controllers, Pumps, Oxygenator, Cannula, and Accessories), Modulation (Veno Arterial, Veno Venous, and Others), Application (Cardiac Diseases, Respiratory Disorders, and Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), and Patient Type (Neonates, Pediatric, and Adult): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market" was valued at $527.5 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $952.2 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2035.

Market Introduction

ECMO is a life-saving technique that temporarily replaces heart and lung function by oxygenating blood outside the body. The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) market is expanding due to rise in incidence of respiratory and cardiac failures, advancements in life-support technology, and increase in adoption in critical care. Key developments include innovations in portable ECMO systems, improved biocompatible materials, and increasing government investments in critical care infrastructure. Notable events, such as FDA approvals for ECMO devices and rise in clinical trials to enhance efficiency, are further driving the market growth and adoption in healthcare settings.

Report Overview:

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market is segmented on the basis of component, modulation, application, patient type, and region. By component, the market is segmented into controllers, pumps, oxygenator, cannula, and accessories. By modulation, the market is segregated into veno arterial, veno venous, and others. By application, the market is classified into cardiac diseases, respiratory disorders, extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation. By patient type, the market is segmented into neonates, pediatric, and adult. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Argentina, and the rest of LAMEA).

By component, the oxygenator segment dominated the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market in 2023 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By modulation, the veno arterial segment dominated the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market in 2023 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By application, the respiratory disorders segment dominated the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market in 2023 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By patient type, the adult segment dominated the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market in 2023 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.5 billion Market Size in 2035 $0.9 billion CAGR 5.0% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Component, Modulation, Application, Patient Type, and Region Target Region / Countries North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Argentina, and the rest of LAMEA). Drivers Growing prevalence of respiratory and cardiac diseases Government initiatives and healthcare funding Increasing adoption of ECMO in pediatric and neonatal care Opportunities High growth potential in emerging countries Technological advancements in ECMO systems Restraint High cost of ECMO systems and procedures

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increase in cases of respiratory and cardiac failure, technological advancements, and rise in adoption in intensive care units. Rise in prevalence of conditions such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), cardiogenic shock, and neonatal respiratory failure, drives the growth of the market. For instance, rise in incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) led to increased demand for ECMO as a last-resort life-support system. Also, technological advancements, including portable and user-friendly ECMO systems, are enhancing patient outcomes and making the technology more accessible. For example, newer systems with integrated monitoring features reduce complications and improve efficiency, expanding their application in both adult and pediatric care. Furthermore, increase in awareness and government investments in critical care infrastructure are supporting ECMO adoption.

Moreover, increase in research and development in ECMO technology, focusing on enhancing biocompatibility and reducing the risk of thrombosis, offers growth opportunities for the market. For example, companies are working on surface coatings that minimize blood clotting, which can improve long-term ECMO use. In addition, expansion of ECMO applications beyond traditional critical care, such as its use in bridging therapy for lung transplantation further provides an opportunity. Also, the growing adoption of ECMO in emerging markets presents a strong growth potential. Countries in Asia-Pacific, including China and India, are investing in advanced critical care infrastructure, creating opportunities for ECMO manufacturers to expand their presence and cater to an increasing patient base. These factors collectively drive ECMO market expansion and innovation.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) market faces key restraints, including high cost of ECMO systems and the risk of complications associated with prolonged use. ECMO treatment is expensive, with equipment costs, maintenance, and specialized staffing requirements making it inaccessible for many healthcare facilities, especially in developing regions which may limit the market growth. A potential solution is increased government funding and reimbursement policies to support hospitals in acquiring and maintaining ECMO systems, ensuring broader accessibility.

Another major challenge is the risk of complications such as thrombosis, bleeding, and infections, which can lead to adverse patient outcomes. For instance, patients on prolonged ECMO support often require anticoagulation therapy, increasing the risk of hemorrhagic complications. To address this, advancements in biocompatible materials and anticoagulation management are being developed. Innovations such as heparin-coated circuits and advanced oxygenators help reduce clotting risks, improving patient safety and long-term ECMO use.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) market in 2023 owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of ECMO systems, and significant government funding. The U.S. leads the region, driven by rise in prevalence of respiratory and cardiac conditions, along with strong support from regulatory bodies such as the FDA. Increased investments in research and development have led to technological advancements, including portable ECMO systems and improved patient monitoring features. For instance, in April 2023, Abbott announced two new clearances from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the company's industry-leading life support system. With the new indication, the CentriMag Blood Pump for use with the CentriMag System, is now cleared for longer-term use in adults when extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO. However, challenges such as high treatment costs and limited ECMO-trained specialists exist which may limit market growth.

Europe holds a significant share of the ECMO market, driven by strong healthcare policies, growing ECMO centers, and increasing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are at the forefront due to well-established extracorporeal life support (ECLS) programs and government-backed research initiatives. However, strict regulatory approvals and high costs remain key challenges. On the other hand, European nations are investing in public healthcare funding and encouraging local ECMO manufacturing to reduce dependency on imports which provides opportunity for market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth due to increase in healthcare investments, rise in awareness, and rise in cases of respiratory and cardiac disorders. Countries such as China and India are expanding their critical care infrastructure, with governments actively promoting ECMO adoption in tertiary hospitals. However, affordability and lack of trained specialists pose challenges and restrict the market growth. On the other hand, initiatives such as subsidies for ECMO devices and international collaboration for skill development are supporting the market growth. For instance, in April 2022, Getinge partnered with IFC to help increase access to medical equipment across Africa. Getinge is now joining the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) initiative to help health care providers in East and West Africa get better access to life-saving equipment.

Key Players:

Leading companies have focused on product launches and expansion, which have been the most prominent activities in the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market. Companies such as Medtronic plc are focusing on developing next-generation ECMO systems with enhanced efficiency, portability, and real-time monitoring. For example, in September 2024, Medtronic plc announced the launch of a new ECMO system called VitalFlow, which is a configurable one-system ECMO solution, built on simplicity and performance. The VitalFlow ECMO System bridges the gap between bedside care and intra-hospital transport, offering physicians and clinicians an easier, smarter ECMO experience.

The major players in the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation industry include Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Getinge, Microport Scientific Corporation, LivaNova, Inc., EUROSETS, CytoSorbents Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Chalice Medical Ltd.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In January 2025, CytoSorbents Corporation announced the opening of a new regional sales subsidiary in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new subsidiary provides a gateway into the Middle East and Africa regions with increasing demand for advanced medical technologies and high-quality therapies in critical care and cardiac surgery.

In November 2024, CytoSorbents Corporation announced a new strategic collaboration where the two companies seek to expand their combined market reach in the sepsis and critical care markets in India with a broad synergistic product portfolio.

In October 2021, Getinge introduced the Rotaflow II Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) System, designed to provide up to 14 days of cardiopulmonary support in a compact and portable format.

