Senate Bill 658 Printer's Number 697
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 697
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
658
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, DUSH AND BROWN, APRIL 28, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in dates of elections and primaries and special
elections, further providing for affidavits of candidates;
and, in nomination of candidates, further providing for
affidavits of candidates, for nominations by political
bodies, for limitations on eligibility of candidates and for
affidavits of candidates.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 630.1, 910, 951(e), 951.1 and 981.1 of
the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the
Pennsylvania Election Code, are amended to read:
Section 630.1. Affidavits of Candidates.--Each candidate for
any State, county, city, borough, incorporated town, township,
school district or poor district office, or for the office of
United States Senator or Representative in Congress, selected as
