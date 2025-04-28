Senate Bill 658 Printer's Number 697

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 697

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

658

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, DUSH AND BROWN, APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in dates of elections and primaries and special

elections, further providing for affidavits of candidates;

and, in nomination of candidates, further providing for

affidavits of candidates, for nominations by political

bodies, for limitations on eligibility of candidates and for

affidavits of candidates.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 630.1, 910, 951(e), 951.1 and 981.1 of

the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the

Pennsylvania Election Code, are amended to read:

Section 630.1. Affidavits of Candidates.--Each candidate for

any State, county, city, borough, incorporated town, township,

school district or poor district office, or for the office of

United States Senator or Representative in Congress, selected as

