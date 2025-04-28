Senate Bill 660 Printer's Number 699
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - the health professional upon a verbal acknowledgment by the
health professional that the information may not be used for
purposes other than the health needs asserted and that the
health professional shall maintain the information as
confidential. The vendor, service provider [or], operator or
manufacturer may request, and the health professional shall
provide upon request, a written statement of need and a
confidentiality agreement from the health professional as
soon as circumstances permit, in conformance with regulations
promulgated under this chapter.
(b.1) Declaration required.--A written declaration that the
chemical product contains no intentionally added PFAS chemicals
shall be furnished by the following:
(1) A service provider that performs any part of a
hydraulic fracturing treatment and a vendor that provides
hydraulic fracturing additives directly to the operator for a
hydraulic fracturing treatment, at the time of sale of the
service or chemical product, to the operator.
(2) A manufacturer that sells or distributes a chemical
product for use in a hydraulic fracturing treatment, at the
time of sale or distribution, to a service provider, vendor
or operator, or the department, upon request.
(c) Disclosures not required.--Notwithstanding any other
provision of this chapter, a vendor, service provider or
operator shall not be required to do any of the following:
(1) Disclose chemicals that are not disclosed to it by
the manufacturer, vendor or service provider[.], except that
any chemical not disclosed by the manufacturer under
subsection (d) shall require disclosure by the vendor,
service provider or operator, of all of the following:
20250SB0660PN0699 - 5 -
