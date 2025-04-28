Senate Bill 660 Printer's Number 699

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - the health professional upon a verbal acknowledgment by the

health professional that the information may not be used for

purposes other than the health needs asserted and that the

health professional shall maintain the information as

confidential. The vendor, service provider [or], operator or

manufacturer may request, and the health professional shall

provide upon request, a written statement of need and a

confidentiality agreement from the health professional as

soon as circumstances permit, in conformance with regulations

promulgated under this chapter.

(b.1) Declaration required.--A written declaration that the

chemical product contains no intentionally added PFAS chemicals

shall be furnished by the following:

(1) A service provider that performs any part of a

hydraulic fracturing treatment and a vendor that provides

hydraulic fracturing additives directly to the operator for a

hydraulic fracturing treatment, at the time of sale of the

service or chemical product, to the operator.

(2) A manufacturer that sells or distributes a chemical

product for use in a hydraulic fracturing treatment, at the

time of sale or distribution, to a service provider, vendor

or operator, or the department, upon request.

(c) Disclosures not required.--Notwithstanding any other

provision of this chapter, a vendor, service provider or

operator shall not be required to do any of the following:

(1) Disclose chemicals that are not disclosed to it by

the manufacturer, vendor or service provider[.], except that

any chemical not disclosed by the manufacturer under

subsection (d) shall require disclosure by the vendor,

service provider or operator, of all of the following:

