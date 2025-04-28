Senate Resolution 93 Printer's Number 701

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 701

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

93

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL,

J. WARD, KEARNEY, BROWN, COSTA, VOGEL, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON,

MASTRIANO AND CULVER, APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 28, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of May 2025 as "Motorcycle Safety and

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The safety of all Pennsylvania motorists is an issue

of enduring consequence; and

WHEREAS, Motorcyclists have the same rights and privileges as

all other motor vehicle drivers on the roadway; and

WHEREAS, During "Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month" and

throughout the year, drivers of other vehicles and all road

users are reminded to safely share the road with motorcyclists

and to be extra alert to keep motorcyclists safe; and

WHEREAS, During "Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month,"

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to spread the word about

increasing motorcyclists' safety, support and enhance motorcycle

safety awareness programs and enjoy the use of motorcycles while

practicing utmost safety; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's economy benefits from nearly 375,000

registered motorcycles and more than 800,000 licensed motorcycle

