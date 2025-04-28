Senate Resolution 93 Printer's Number 701
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 701
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
93
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL,
J. WARD, KEARNEY, BROWN, COSTA, VOGEL, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON,
MASTRIANO AND CULVER, APRIL 28, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 28, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of May 2025 as "Motorcycle Safety and
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The safety of all Pennsylvania motorists is an issue
of enduring consequence; and
WHEREAS, Motorcyclists have the same rights and privileges as
all other motor vehicle drivers on the roadway; and
WHEREAS, During "Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month" and
throughout the year, drivers of other vehicles and all road
users are reminded to safely share the road with motorcyclists
and to be extra alert to keep motorcyclists safe; and
WHEREAS, During "Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month,"
Pennsylvanians are encouraged to spread the word about
increasing motorcyclists' safety, support and enhance motorcycle
safety awareness programs and enjoy the use of motorcycles while
practicing utmost safety; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's economy benefits from nearly 375,000
registered motorcycles and more than 800,000 licensed motorcycle
