Senate Bill 694 Printer's Number 704

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 704

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

694

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, DUSH, ROTHMAN, LANGERHOLC,

BARTOLOTTA, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD AND STEFANO, APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous

articles, further providing for licenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6109(h)(1) introductory paragraph of

Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended

and the subsection is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 6109. Licenses.

* * *

(h) Fee.--

(1) [In] Except as provided under paragraph (3.1), in

addition to fees described in [paragraphs (2)(ii) and]

paragraph (3), the fee for a license to carry a firearm is

$19. This includes all of the following:

* * *

(3.1) Fees provided for under paragraphs (1) and (3)

shall be waived for an applicant who is active duty or an

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Senate Bill 694 Printer's Number 704

