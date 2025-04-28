Senate Bill 694 Printer's Number 704

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 704 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 694 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, DUSH, ROTHMAN, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD AND STEFANO, APRIL 28, 2025 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 28, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous articles, further providing for licenses. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 6109(h)(1) introductory paragraph of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended and the subsection is amended by adding a paragraph to read: § 6109. Licenses. * * * (h) Fee.-- (1) [In] Except as provided under paragraph (3.1), in addition to fees described in [paragraphs (2)(ii) and] paragraph (3), the fee for a license to carry a firearm is $19. This includes all of the following: * * * (3.1) Fees provided for under paragraphs (1) and (3) shall be waived for an applicant who is active duty or an 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

