Clarient Helps Deliver an AI-Enabled Hereditary Cancer Risk Platform Reaching 21 Million Patients

Accelerate Growth and Innovation with Clarient

Clarient, a global AI-native tech company, announced today a platform that improves early detection and empowers patients to act on hereditary cancer risk.

We’re helping people make sense of complex health information and empowering them to take action.” — Harjeet Gulati

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarient , a global AI-native technology company, announced today the deployment of a hereditary cancer risk platform developed in collaboration with a leading digital health partner. The platform, which is now live across multiple healthcare ecosystems, has supported more than 21 million patient risk assessments worldwide.Targeted at individuals with a family history of hereditary cancers—including breast, ovarian, and colorectal—the platform is designed to help patients better understand and act on their genetic risk through an accessible, digital-first experience.“It’s not about building another app, it’s about building trust at the moment it matters most,” said Harjeet Gulati , Group Chair & CEO of Clarient.The platform is currently in use across diverse healthcare environments in the United States, including health systems, research centers, and digital health startups. Clarient continues to support its client in scaling the solution, with a focus on deploying it in high-risk and underserved communities where early access to screening is often limited.Clarient's engineering and UX teams helped transform a previously fragmented, technical process into a streamlined, guided user experience.The platform includes:• A digital assessment tool to capture detailed family and personal history• Interactive education modules to improve patient comprehension• Structured, patient-friendly result formats and follow-up guidance• Secure workflows for referrals and care coordination• Family-wide risk tracking features to support preventive outreachClarient worked closely with clinicians, genetic counselors, and advocacy groups during development, while also providing strategic design and engineering support throughout the product lifecycle.Since launch, the platform has demonstrated:• Over 21 million risk assessments completed• A 50% increase in detection accuracy versus legacy tools• A 94% comprehension rate among patients receiving results• Improved referral and follow-up workflows for at-risk familiesThe solution is now in use across U.S. health systems, research centers, and digital health companies, with an emphasis on scaling access in under-served populations."With hereditary cancers on the rise, platforms like this are becoming central to population health strategy" added Harjeet Gulati.Clarient’s broader healthcare innovation portfolio includes an AI-powered sepsis detection interface that reduced ICU mortality by 18%, a chronic care mentorship platform that improved treatment adherence by 62%, and a prenatal care dashboard that helped reduce complications by 22%.About ClarientClarient is a global, technology-first company built to accelerate innovation and deliver measurable outcomes across complex industries. With AI at the core, Clarient helps organizations rethink how they operate, adapt, and grow—through powerful solutions in intelligent automation, digital transformation, product engineering, and enterprise innovation. With teams across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Clarient partners with leaders in healthcare, life sciences, clean energy, and beyond to turn bold ideas into smarter systems and better futures.

Infinite Intelligence. At Your Fingertips.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.