Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa release Easter weekend road safety report, 29 Apr

Members of the media are invited to a media briefing on the release of the Easter Weekend road safety report by the Transport Minister, Ms. Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

The report will provide an account of the impact of the Easter Weekend road safety campaign interventions as well as road crashes and fatalities during the period.

The press briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 29 April 2025

Time: 10H30 for 11H00

Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre,1035 Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield

Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance with Ms Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 / msalei@dot.gov.za or Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 / maaket@dot.gov.za.

Enquiries:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

