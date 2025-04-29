Minister Stella Ndabeni launches the first chapter of the G20 Provincial, 29 to 30 Apr

Minister Stella Ndabeni launches the first chapter of the G20 Provincial launch in the Eastern Cape Province from 29 – 30 April 2025.

The Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni is pleased to announce the launch of the G20 Provincial chapter proudly hosted by the department in the Eastern Cape province, in Gqeberha.

The G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the world's leading economies to discuss global economic issues. South Africa is selected to host the upcoming G20 summit in 2025, under the theme "Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability." This is a significant moment for the country, as it marks the first time an African country has hosted the G20.

The G20 Eastern Cape Provincial Launch, which is hosted under the theme: “The Oceans Economy, the next South Africa’s gold mine”, is intended to raise public awareness about South Africa's hosting of the G20, provide opportunities for public engagement, and showcase the province's economic strengths. The launch further aims to drive economic growth, create and promote opportunities for small businesses, and enhance collaboration and partners among stakeholders in the region and across the country.

The Department of Small Business Development cordially invites members of the media to attend and cover activities of the Provincial launch under the below details:

OCEANS ECONOMY ENGAGEMENT:

Date: 29 April 2025

Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Yacht Club Time: 06:30 – 13:00

LAUNCH OF THE INCUBATOR:

Date: 29 April 2025

Venue: Nelson Mandela University Time: 14:00 – 16:00

GALA DINNER

Date: 29 April 2025 Venue: Boardwalk Time: 17:00 – 20:10

TOWNSHIP AND RURAL ECONOMY ENGAGEMENT:

Date: 30 April 2025

Venue: Nangoza Jebe Hall, New Brighton, Gqeberha Time: 09:00 – 13:30

We look forward to your participation and coverage.

Media Inquiries:

Contact: Mr Siphe Macanda – Head of Communication

Cell: 082 355 2399

E-mail: Media@dsbd.gov.za

