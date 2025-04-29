Western Cape residents invited to comment on proposed motor vehicle licence fee increases

The Western Cape Government is inviting residents to comment on the proposed increases to motor vehicle licence (MVL) fees, published in the Provincial Gazette Extraordinary 9057 on 17 April 2025. The proposed increases, which are scheduled to take effect on 1 August 2025, are open for public comment until Saturday, 17 May 2025.

The Western Cape is home to over 2 million registered vehicles, and the condition of our roads is consistently rated among the best in the country. This is largely due to the provincial government’s commitment to ringfencing MVL revenue to maintain, upgrade, and expand our road network.

“Paying your vehicle licence fees is not just a legal requirement, it is an important contribution to keeping our roads safe, efficient, and reliable for everyone. These fees are directly reinvested into the Western Cape’s road infrastructure, helping to build and maintain the roads that connect our communities, support economic activity, and enable daily life,” said Muneera Allie, Western Cape Mobility Department’s Head of Communication.

MVL fees are primarily used to:

• Build, upgrade, and maintain the provincially-owned road network;

• Assist municipalities in maintaining their more strategic roads;

• Ensure continued safe mobility for all road users, including residents, freight operators, tourists, and public transport passengers.

The Western Cape’s road network is a vital provincial asset that supports commerce, tourism, service delivery, and job creation. By ensuring that our roads remain in optimal condition, the province safeguards economic competitiveness and enhances quality of life.

The draft regulation is available on this link 2025 Proposed increases to Motor Vehicle Registration and License Fees

Western Cape residents are encouraged to review the draft regulation and submit comments before the closing date of 17 May 2025.

Email, post or deliver comments to:

• Email - Robyn.Titus@westerncape.gov.za.

• Post - Mr Darryl Jacobs, Head of Department, Attention Ms Robyn Titus, Western Cape Mobility Department, PO Box 2603, Cape Town 8000

• Deliver - Mr Darryl Jacobs, Head of Department, Attention Ms Robyn Titus, Western Cape Mobility Department, Ground Floor, 34 Roeland Street, Cape Town.

Media Queries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

083 755 3213

