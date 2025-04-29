Minister Senzo Mchunu supports GBV survivor in Richmond Court ahead of suspect’s bail hearing, 29 apr
The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, will attend the bail hearing of a suspect charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) and Attempted Murder, following a harrowing case of Gender-Based Violence in the Maswazini area, Richmond.
On 16 April 2025, a woman was allegedly attacked by her ex-boyfriend while at home with her mother. The suspect reportedly assaulted the mother before proceeding to violently attack the young woman, allegedly gouging both of her eyes with a screwdriver. She is currently receiving treatment at the Harry Gwala District Hospital.
The accused was traced and arrested soon after the incident and will appear in the Richmond Magistrate Court tomorrow , 29 April 2025, for a bail application.
The Minister of Police will attend the court proceedings in support of the victim and her family. His attendance follows a personal visit to the family on Sunday, 27 April 2025, where he extended his sympathies and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF)—a national priority.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 29 April 2025
Time: 09:30
Venue: Richmond Magistrates Court, Richmond, KZN
For more information, contact"
Ministry Spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi
Cell: 076 523 0085
