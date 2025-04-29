Submit Release
Minister Senzo Mchunu supports GBV survivor in Richmond Court ahead of suspect’s bail hearing, 29 apr

The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, will attend the bail hearing of a suspect charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) and Attempted Murder, following a harrowing case of Gender-Based Violence in the Maswazini area, Richmond.

On 16 April 2025, a woman was allegedly attacked by her ex-boyfriend while at home with her mother. The suspect reportedly assaulted the mother before proceeding to violently attack the young woman, allegedly gouging both of her eyes with a screwdriver. She is currently receiving treatment at the Harry Gwala District Hospital.

The accused was traced and arrested soon after the incident and will appear in the Richmond Magistrate Court tomorrow , 29 April 2025, for a bail application.

The Minister of Police will attend the court proceedings in support of the victim and her family. His attendance follows a personal visit to the family on Sunday, 27 April 2025, where he extended his sympathies and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF)—a national priority.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 29 April 2025
Time: 09:30
Venue: Richmond Magistrates Court, Richmond, KZN

For more information, contact"

Ministry Spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi 
Cell: 076 523 0085

