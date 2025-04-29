Minister Nobuhle Nkabane on disbursement of TVET allowances and NSFAS appeals process

Access to education is not just a privilege; it is a fundamental right that facilitates personal and national growth. This statement is meant to address two critical matters that are at the heart of my commitment to supporting our students in their pursuit of educational excellence: the timely disbursement of TVET allowances and the NSFAS appeals process are paramount towards a streamlined and transparent funding process that ensures that no student is left behind.

I am committed to ensuring that every eligible student has access to the resources they need to succeed.

Late Payment of TVET Allowances

NSFAS extends its sincere apologies for the delayed payment of TVET student allowances originally scheduled for April 25th. Due to a system glitch related to the size of the batch files, these payments were processed on Saturday, April 26th, and have been reflected in all student accounts as of April 27th. NSFAS is actively collaborating with its financial services institution to resolve this issue to prevent any recurrence in the upcoming months.

Additionally, we acknowledge that a specific group of approximately 800 students a specific institution is experiencing challenges with the transfer of funds. The Scheme is committed to rectifying this matter by April 30, 2025.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the delays in allowances – delayed payments are unacceptable. We recognize the impact of these delays as students depend entirely on their allowances for living expenses. We are committed to ensuring that our students receive the essential support efficiently and promptly. This commitment stems from our comprehensive understanding of the students' circumstances, and we unequivocally sympathize with their predicament.

Outstanding 2024 Amounts

NSFAS remains dedicated to settling all outstanding amounts from 2024 owed to both students and accommodation providers. The Scheme is currently working on communication to outline the way forward regarding these 2024 outstanding amounts, which will be released by April 30, 2025.

Appeals Process

We wish to inform students that NSFAS has successfully addressed most appeals submitted for 2025. The NSFAS Appeals and Tribunals Committee is currently reviewing these outcomes to ensure consistency and appropriate application of policy. Students are encouraged to regularly check their accounts for the upload of any additional documents related to their appeals.

Resolution of NSFAS Funding and Qualification Code Discrepancies

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has identified and resolved a significant issue regarding the mismatch of qualification codes that affected the disbursement of funds to eligible students.

This discrepancy primarily impacted on students enrolled in two specific National Certificate (Vocational) [NC(V)] programs. So far, NSFAS team successfully established the underlying cause of the qualification code discrepancies. I am pleased to report that 80% of the results were released to examination centres on April 2, 2025.

Further, the Department of Higher Education and Training has collected additional evidence, which will be submitted to Umalusi by May 5, 2025, for National Certificate (Vocational) Levels 2 to 4. Subject to Umalusi's approval, we anticipate the release of results on May 9 and May 12, 2025.

With the resolution of the issue, we expect the affected students to receive their NSFAS funding without further delay.

As the Minister of Higher Education, I appreciate the patience and understanding of all affected students and stakeholders during this process, and we remain committed to ensuring that all eligible students receive their funding and results promptly.

For further information, contact:

Camagwini Mavovana, Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 083 400 3206

Mr Fanie Ngoma, Director: External Communication and Media Liaison

Cell: 083 575 2039

