MTA Strengthens Global Event Operations to Better Support Customers with Strategic Regional Hubs

BARCELONA, Spain, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller Tanner Associates (MTA), a leader in global event operations for 28 years, today announced from the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Europe 2025 conference in Barcelona, Spain, that it has restructured operational hubs in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions. This strategic initiative furthers MTA’s commitment to providing exceptional international support to its pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device customers. The restructuring aligns with MTA’s mission to deliver impactful events that meet the diverse and evolving needs of its global customers.

Life sciences organizations that depend on events as vital communication platforms need partners who both understand their unique regional challenges and deliver customized solutions. MTA's strategic setup of hubs across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions enables a unique blend of localized expertise and global collaboration. Each hub navigates its region's distinct cultural landscape while maintaining consistent quality standards. By leveraging strong partnerships with trusted local venues and service providers, MTA delivers authentic and meaningful event experiences that respond quickly to customers' evolving needs.

“By restructuring our hubs, we’re able to anticipate market-specific needs and provide support that’s both responsive and personalized. This approach helps our customers feel confident that every event—no matter where it’s held—will be executed with local insight and global expertise,” said Marnie Miller Battistini, Chief Executive Officer of MTA.

MTA's operational strategy is spearheaded by a Senior Leadership Team that directs its global operations. Driving the success of each strategic hub are regional operational leaders: EMEA Hub Lead - Conor Barry, VP, Global Experiences; Americas Hub Lead - Christina Serra, Senior Director, Global Experiences; and APAC Hub Lead - Huajia Yu, Global Experiences Success Manager. These strategically located hubs are essential to MTA’s ability to maintain a strong and consistent presence in key global markets.

“This regional model gives us the agility and local insight to create experiences that are more aligned, more meaningful, and more impactful,” said Dublin-based VP, Global Experiences, Conor Barry. “It also allows us to strengthen our partnerships with trusted local vendors, adding depth and authenticity to everything we deliver.”

MTA's restructured regional approach empowers the company to deliver tailored event experiences that meet the specific compliance requirements and business objectives in each market. This operational model provides the agility to adapt to changing circumstances, ensures regulatory alignment across diverse jurisdictions, and allows for seamless scaling of events while fostering knowledge sharing across regions. The hub structure reinforces MTA's position as an industry leader capable of providing both hyper-local expertise and globally consistent standards—a critical advantage for life sciences customers operating in highly regulated international markets.

About Miller Tanner Associates (MTA)

MTA is a global leader in event operational strategy and execution, dedicated to supporting the international presence of its customers through innovative and localized approaches. Established 28 years ago, MTA continues to set the standard for excellence in global event management and operations. To learn more about MTA, please visit www.millertanner.com.

Media Contact

Scott Nodolf

Chief Revenue Officer

Miller Tanner Associates

+1 708-222-7776

scott.nodolf@millertanner.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.