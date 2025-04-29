G&G Roofing of Brevard County Under New Ownership

G&G Corporate Headquarters in Rockledge, Florida

G&G Roofing, a trusted roofing contractor in Brevard County, has been acquired; will continue offering comprehensive residential and commercial roofing services

ROCKLEDGE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G&G Roofing, a leading roofing contractor serving Brevard County and surrounding areas for over 20 years, announced today its acquisition by entrepreneur David Flickinger with support from a private capital group focused on patient, long-term growth investments. The strategic investment positions the company for expanded growth while ensuring continuity of operations for current clients and employees.As a native of Brevard County, David Flickinger will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer to lead the company through this transition and into its next phase of development. The current management team, including Jamie Mendiola, Mark Flickinger, and Karen Barton, along with the entire skilled labor force, will continue in their roles, guaranteeing the consistent quality and expertise that clients have come to expect."Through my father Mark, I have gotten to know G&G Roofing exceptionally well. This acquisition represents a commitment to building upon the strong foundation already established in this market," said David Flickinger, CEO. "We're maintaining the core values, high quality standards, and operational excellence that have defined G&G Roofing for over two decades, while bringing new resources and vision that will benefit our clients and the community."The acquisition provides G&G Roofing with enhanced capital resources and strategic support to pursue growth opportunities throughout the region. The company will continue to serve its diverse client base throughout Central Florida."This transition has been carefully structured to ensure seamless continuity for our clients and partners," added Flickinger. "While the ownership of G&G Roofing will change, our dedication to quality craftsmanship, reliable service, and customer satisfaction remains the same."G&G Roofing has established itself as a trusted name in the roofing industry throughout Brevard County, with expertise in both commercial and residential projects. The company will continue operating under the G&G Roofing name.For more information, please contact:Karen Barton: karen@cflroofing.comAbout G&G Roofing:G&G Roofing provides a full suite of residential, and commercial roofing services across Central and Coastal Florida, including roof replacements, new installations, inspections, and repairs. G&G Roofing has built a strong reputation for quality workmanship, timely project execution, and customer service excellence, supported by its long-standing relationships with homeowners and businesses.For its commercial clients, G&G Roofing installs and repairs flat and low-slope roofing systems for warehouses, schools, office buildings, and other commercial structures. G&G Roofing offers a broad range of systems for its clients including TPO, PVC, EPDM, Modified Bitumen, Built- Up Roofs, Coatings and Metal Roofs. For its residential clients, G&G Roofing provides New Roofing, Re-Roofing, Repairs, Inspections and Insurance Support.

