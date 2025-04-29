Lumineye Introduces Sublingual Nano-Drop Formula to Help Support Normal Eye Comfort and Clarity

Sheridan, Wyoming, USA, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumineye, a pioneering company in the health and wellness sector, today announced the launch of its new product: The Lumineye Nanodrop. This advanced dietary supplement utilizes a novel sublingual (under-the-tongue) delivery system designed to help maintain normal eye hydration and clarity. Formulated with a unique blend of vitamins, antioxidants, and botanical extracts, the product aims to support overall eye wellness, particularly for individuals who experience occasional floaters, blurriness, or dry-feeling eyes in their daily lives. To ensure users experience the intended benefits, the company wants to emphasize that Lumineye Nanodrop—a sublingual dietary supplement—should be administered under the tongue to support normal eye comfort from within.

Recognizing the increasing demands placed on one’s vision in the modern, screen-dominated world, Lumineye has developed a cutting-edge solution that prioritizes convenience and potential efficacy. Unlike traditional eye drops or large pills, Lumineye Nanodrop offers a simple, non-invasive way to incorporate eye-supporting nutrients into daily routines.

“We are thrilled to introduce Lumineye Nanodrop as a testament to our commitment to innovative health solutions,” said a spokesperson for Lumineye. “We understand the everyday frustrations that occasional eye discomfort can bring, and we believe our sublingual nano-drop formula offers a unique approach to supporting normal eye comfort and clarity.”

Lumineye Nanodrop is meticulously formulated to potentially address common eye-related concerns:

Floaters & Clarity: Lumineye contains a powerful combination of carotenoids, vitamins, and antioxidants that supports normal eye moisture**,** helps maintain healthy eye function, and may help promote overall eye comfort. These nutrients work together to support visual clarity, helping users experience a more comfortable and refreshed view during daily activities. Blurriness & Eye Focus: Today’s screen-heavy lifestyle can often stress the eyes, sometimes leading to mild blurriness and difficulty focusing. Lumineye’s sublingual nano-formulation is designed to allow for quicker absorption of essential nutrients, which helps maintain eye function amidst the demands of digital devices and close-up work. Dry Eyes & Hydration: Occasional dry eyes are a frequent complaint in modern environments characterized by dry air and artificial heating or cooling. Lumineye may support the body’s normal tear production and help keep eyes feeling comfortable and hydrated throughout the day. However, it is important to note that Lumineye is not intended to treat medical conditions related to chronic dry eye. Sublingual Delivery & Bioavailability: The innovation behind Lumineye lies in its sublingual nano-drop delivery system. This method may allow for more efficient nutrient absorption compared to traditional oral supplements by utilizing the tissues under the tongue. The use of nanotechnology further supports this process by breaking down ingredients into smaller particles, which may enhance their availability for the body to use. Compliance & Safety: Lumineye is a dietary supplement, not an eye drop or medical treatment. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The formulation prioritizes safety and compliance, offering a convenient and easy-to-use format.

Lumineye Nanodrop harnesses the potential benefits of key ingredients, including:

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid): A potent antioxidant that may help combat oxidative stress and support collagen production important for normal eye structure. It also supports collagen production, which is crucial for maintaining the integrity of eye structures.

Another powerful antioxidant that may help support long-term eye health and protect cells from free radical damage, which can contribute to age-related changes in vision. Zinc (Zinc Citrate): An essential trace mineral concentrated in the retina that supports the healthy aging of the eye, which may help maintain normal ocular function and aid in managing combat oxidative stress.

Rich in anthocyanins, potent antioxidants that may protect against oxidative stress, improve night vision, enhance blood flow to the eyes, and support various eye conditions. Resveratrol: A polyphenolic compound with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help prevent and treat various eye diseases by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation.

A naturally occurring antioxidant that plays a critical role in energy production within cells and may protect retinal cells from damage. Flaxseed Oil: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which may help alleviate symptoms of occasional dry eyes and possess anti-inflammatory properties.

Known for its antioxidant properties and ability to enhance glutathione levels, supporting eye health and vision management. Zeaxanthin: A carotenoid pigment crucial for eye health that may help protect the retina from oxidative stress and harmful light exposure and supports healthy visual function as the eyes age.

A potent carotenoid with remarkable antioxidant properties that may protect against oxidative stress, reduce inflammation, enhance blood flow, and alleviate eye strain. MCT Oil: Derived from coconut oil, MCT oil may offer moisturizing and anti-inflammatory benefits for the eyes.

Select ingredients in the Lumineye formula have been studied for their potential benefits in supporting eye health, however, it is important to note that the complete formula itself has not been evaluated to treat medical conditions related to chronic dry eye.

Lumineye invites individuals seeking to proactively support their eye comfort and clarity to learn more about Lumineye Nanodrop. For more information about the product, visit https://getLumineye.com.

About Lumineye

Lumineye is a health and wellness company headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, USA, dedicated to the development of innovative solutions for ocular well-being. The company's flagship product, Lumineye Nanodrop, is a dietary supplement formulated as a sublingual nano-drop. This advanced delivery system is designed to support the maintenance of normal eye comfort and clarity, particularly for individuals experiencing occasional symptoms such as dryness, mild blurriness, or visual floaters. Lumineye is committed to providing convenient and effective products that contribute to overall eye health. Further information can be accessed at getLumineye.com.





Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Information provided here is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for the advice of a qualified healthcare professional. Always consult a healthcare provider for concerns about your eye health. If you experience adverse effects or have a known medical condition, discontinue use and consult your physician. This formula is for sublingual use (under the tongue) and is not an eyedrop.

The expert opinions presented in this PR/Story are based on the extensive experience and knowledge of the source company. These views do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the news distribution company and its distribution partners. There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any medical treatment, product, or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this should be construed as medical advice or a recommendation to start, stop, or change any medical treatment or medication. The news distribution company and its distribution partners do not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information shared by the guest. Viewers are encouraged to consult with their own healthcare professionals or conduct their own research when making decisions related to medical topics. The source company is the one issuing this release. Please contact them directly for further information.

Media Contact Company Name: Lumineye Contact Person: Ban Cua Email: ban.cua@getLumineye.com Country: United States Website: https://getLumineye.com

Legal Disclaimer:

