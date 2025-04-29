GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company of GBank (the “Bank”), announced today that its shares of common stock have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on April 30, 2025, under the ticker symbol “GBFH.” The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX until trading on Nasdaq commences. Shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the uplisting, and the Company’s ticker symbol “GBFH” will remain unchanged.

Edward M. Nigro, Executive Chairman, added, “Trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market culminates our efforts to provide shareholders with liquidity and consequential share value—thank you for believing in us and supporting us these many years—we look forward to many more.”

T. Ryan Sullivan, President and CEO of GBank Financial Holdings Inc., stated, “Our Nasdaq uplisting is more than a milestone—this moment affirms the strength of our strategy, the determination of our team, and the trust our shareholders have placed in us.”

For Further Information, Contact: GBank Financial Holdings Inc. T. Ryan Sullivan President and CEO 702-851-4200 rsullivan@g.bank

