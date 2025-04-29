Taraji P. Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Announces Can We Talk? Youth Symposium and 4th SheCare Wellness Pod

BLHF Logo BLHF HumanCentric Can We Talk? Youth Mental Health Symposium & Joy Salons in collaboration with Prince George’s County Council Chair Edward P. Burroughs III (District 8) Taraji P. Henson

BLHF Partners with Prince George’s County Council Chair Ed Burroughs for Can We Talk? Mental Health Symposium and Launch of SheCare Wellness Pod at Coppin State

We’re proud to strengthen our roots and partnerships here, Prince George’s County is not only home-it’s the place that helped shape who we are, making it all the more important to bring this work here” — Taraji P. Henson, Founder of BLHF

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF), founded by award-winning actress and mental health advocate Taraji P. Henson is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Prince George’s County Council Chair Edward P. Burroughs III (District 8) for an upcoming event, HumanCentric Can We Talk? Youth Mental Health Symposium & Joy Salons on May 3, 2025 at Oxon Hill High School, Ms. Henson’s alma mater. In tandem, the Foundation also celebrates the expansion of its groundbreaking SheCare Wellness Pods initiative at Coppin State University , made possible through a continued partnership with Kate Spade New York that will be launched on May 2nd.The HumanCentric Can We Talk? Youth Mental Health Symposium & Joy Salons will bring youth and families from middle and high schools together to engage in activities such as hip hop therapy, poetry, art therapy, filmmaking, dance, gardening, fitness, and integrative wellness hangouts. There will be something for everyone! All sessions are designed to develop self-regulation skills to help community members address daily stressors while also providing mental health resources. The centerpiece of this event will be a fireside chat with Taraji P . Henson and esteemed guests; actor and record producer Michael Rainey Jr. from the hit show Power and Power Book II: Ghost and Jay Barnett, Author. Speaker. Mental Health Therapist, who will address the importance of mental health support and building healthy families and communities.This program is made possible in part through funding provided by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George’s County and The Pull Up Fund.SheCare Wellness Pod will launch the fourth installment at Coppin State University, a historic HBCU in Baltimore on May 2nd. These free, culturally competent wellness spaces offer therapy, yoga, meditation, and holistic mental health support for marginalized women on campus. Following successful rollouts at Alabama State, Hampton, and Bennett College, Coppin State will become the first to feature indoor pods—setting a new standard for student wellness and care.“We’re incredibly proud to strengthen our roots in Maryland through these meaningful partnerships,” said Taraji P. Henson, Founder of BLHF. "Prince George’s County is not only home—it’s the place that helped shape who we are, making it all the more important to bring this work here. Prince George’s County Council Chair Ed Burroughs has been a key champion of mental health in District 8 and beyond, helping to eliminate financial barriers and stigma surrounding care. “It’s been an honor to continue this impactful work together,” Henson added.“This fourth SheCare pod at Coppin State in partnership with Kate Spade New York is a testament to our mission—to reimagine how mental wellness is seen and supported in our communities,” says Henson . “We’re grateful to Kate Spade New York for their continued commitment to global women’s wellness.”“Partnering with Kate Spade New York over the years and seeing the 4th pod launch at Coppin State has been one of our greatest joys,” says Tracie Jade Jenkins, Executive Director of BLHF. “We’re proud to support women’s mental wellness and create safe, empowering spaces—especially on HBCU campuses—for marginalized women to prioritize mental health without stigma or fear. This work is not only necessary—it’s urgent.” Tracie adds; “We're also honored to partner with Prince George’s County Chair Ed Burroughs to expand our Can We Talk? Youth Mental Health Symposium. This collaboration is a powerful step toward normalizing mental health conversations and ensuring our communities—especially those too often overlooked—have access to safe, culturally competent spaces to heal and thrive.”Prince George’s County Council Chair Edward P. Burroughs III praised the partnership, stating: “We are honored to partner with the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation on this critical initiative. Mental health is a top priority for our community, and through events like ‘Can We Talk?’ We are opening doors to healing and resilience. Taraji’s commitment to her hometown is deeply appreciated, and together, we are building a more compassionate and supportive Prince George’s County.”The partnership with Kate Spade New York, a leading advocate in women’s mental health, has been instrumental in scaling SheCare to HBCU campuses nationwide. This collaborative effort reinforces a shared commitment to equity, access, and emotional wellness."At Kate Spade New York, we believe that mental health is foundational to women’s empowerment, and recognize that it has long been under-acknowledged, underfunded, and stigmatized. We are committed to increasing accessibility of mental health resources to women and girls around the globe through our social impact work and trusted partners in this space," states Taryn Bird, Executive Director of Global Social Impact, Kate Spade New York."We are excited to collaborate with The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Kate Spade New York to bring the SheCare Wellness Pods to our campus," said Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins, President of Coppin State University. "This partnership reflects our shared dedication to enhancing the mental health and well-being of our students. By offering these resources, we aim to empower our students to thrive in every aspect of their lives".About The Boris Lawrence Henson FoundationFounded in 2018, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF) has built its reputation on providing trusted referrals and demonstrating a deep understanding of the population health of communities of Color. Through timely and relevant programming and awareness campaigns, BLHF encourages mental wellness, raises awareness of the stigma and the use of stigmatizing language when referring to mental illness, and provides mental health resources to the Black community. The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation is charting a new course that encourages Black individuals to own their history, heritage, and collective wounds in empowering, empathic, and transformative ways.Website: https://borislhensonfoundation.org/ , Social: @Blhensonfoundation

