Government Technology Names Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers of 2025

2025 GovTech Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers

Annual awards program honors visionary public-sector technology leaders

From states and cities to counties and school districts, these inspiring honorees are writing the next chapter in government innovation.” — Noelle Knell, executive editor of Government Technology

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Government Technology magazine today announced its 2025 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers. Now in its 24th year, this year’s Top 25 honorees are innovators, collaborators and transformers driven to improve state and local government through technology.Featured in Government Technology’s Spring issue, this year’s roster of honorees includes state and local CIOs and agency leaders, as well as education executives working to keep the public sector operating efficiently in service of residents across the country. See the full list of winners below.“Our Top 25 winners are leaders in their fields, excellent examples of the critical work going on in state and local government,” said Noelle Knell, executive editor of Government Technology. “From states and cities to counties and school districts, these inspiring honorees are writing the next chapter in government innovation.”Read the winners’ stories here Government Technology’s 2025 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers:* Brendan Babb, Chief Innovation Officer, Anchorage, Alaska* Ronald Barrett, Director of Information Technology, Marietta, Ga.* Margaret Brisbane, CIO, Miami-Dade County, Fla.* Michael Dent, CISO, Fairfax County, Va.* Nikhil Deshpande, Chief Digital and AI Officer, Georgia* Alan Fuller, CIO, Utah* Santiago Garces, CIO, Boston* Cherie Givens, Former Chief Privacy Officer, North Carolina* Jose Gonzalez, Chief Technology Officer, Los Angeles County Office of Education* Antonia Hernandez, Chief Data Officer, Texas Office of the Attorney General* Rebecca Kauma, Director of Digital Equity, Los Angeles County* Michael Karner, Regional Superintendent of Schools, Lake County, Ill.* Tamecka McKay, Former CIO, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.* Jason Neilitz, CIO, Sokaogon Chippewa Community, Wisconsin* Bob Osmond, CIO, Virginia* Chris Rein, Chief Technology Officer, New Jersey* Denise Linn Riedl, Chief Innovation Officer, South Bend, Ind.* Jon Rogers, Director of Strategic Workforce Planning, Indiana* Emily Royall, Senior Information Technology Manager, Emerging Tech, San Antonio* Ellen Strom, Former Chief Accessibility Officer, Pennsylvania* Khaled Tawfik, CIO, San Jose, Calif.* Michelle Taylor, CIO, Leon County, Fla.* Shawnzia Thomas, CIO, Georgia* Ken Weeks, CISO, New Hampshire* Trina Zanow, CIO, WisconsinGovernment Technology’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers annual awards program has recognized more than 600 people since its inception in 2002. Recipients are chosen based on their record of using technology to solve problems, improve services to residents and transform internal operations.About Government Technology | www.govtech.com Government Technology is about solving problems in state and local government through the smart use of technology. Government Technology is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.