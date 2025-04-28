Submit Release
Amplify Energy Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that it will report first quarter 2025 financial and operating results after the U.S. financial markets close on May 12, 2025. Management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on May 13, 2025, to discuss the Company’s results. Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 999-3182 (Conference ID: AEC1Q25) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will be available for fourteen days following the call by dialing (800) 654-1563 and providing the Access Code: 52458798. A transcript and a recorded replay of the call will also be available on our website after the call.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Frew -- SVP & Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9044
jim.frew@amplifyenergy.com

Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer
(832) 219-9051
michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com


