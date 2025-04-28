Submit Release
Capital Bancorp, Inc. Announces Strong First Quarter Results and Successful IFH Conversion; Continued Strong Organic Loan and Deposit Growth; NIM and Fee Income Drives Robust Returns

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net Income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per share, and return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.75%
    • Core net income(1) of $14.9 million, or $0.88 per share, and core ROA(1) of 1.87%
  • Book value per common share of $22.19 at March 31, 2025, increased $0.87 compared to 4Q 2024, and increased $3.51 when compared to 1Q 2024.
    • Tangible Book Value Per Share(1) of $19.81, increased 3.7% (not annualized), or $0.71(2) as compared to 4Q 2024, and increased 6.0%, or $1.13 compared to 1Q 2024
  • Return on average equity ("ROE") of 15.56%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE")(1) of 17.57%
    • Core ROE(1) of 16.64%, and core ROTCE(1) of 18.77%
  • Gross Loans grew $48.2 million, or 7.4% (annualized), during 1Q 2025, and growth of $713.9 million year-over-year including $340.4 million from organic growth and $373.5 million from the IFH acquisition
  • Total Deposits grew $129.4 million, or 19.0% (annualized), from 4Q 2024. Year-over-year growth of $885.6 million includes $426.7 million from organic growth, and $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH, or 44.2% from 1Q 2024
    • Customer Deposit growth of $154.6 million, or 25.8% (annualized) from 4Q 2024, and $738.5 million year-over-year, or 40.0% from 1Q 2024, including $445.0 million of organic growth, and $293.5 million from the acquisition of IFH
  • Net Interest Income increased $1.7 million, or 3.9% (not annualized), from 4Q 2024 due to balance sheet growth and purchase accounting accretion, and increased $11.0 million, or 31.5%, year-over-year, primarily driven by strong organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 6.05% increased 18 bps compared to 4Q 2024 and decreased 19 bps compared to 1Q 2024 due to the acquisition of commercial loans from IFH, diluting the impact from OpenSky
    • Commercial Bank NIM(1) of 4.32% increased by 33 bps and 55 bps, compared to 4Q 2024 and 1Q 2024, respectively
    • Net purchase accounting accretion of $1.5 million for 1Q 2025, increased $0.8 million compared to 4Q 2024, accounting for 20 bps of both reported NIM and Commercial Bank NIM(1)
  • Fee Revenue (noninterest income) totaled $12.5 million, or 21.4% of total revenue for 1Q 2025, an increase of $0.6 million, from 4Q 2024 and $6.6 million, from 1Q 2024
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans ("ACL Coverage Ratio") equaled 1.81% at March 31, 2025 down 4 bps from 4Q 2024 and up 32 bps from 1Q 2024, primarily due to of the acquisition of IFH loans. The Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio(1) equaled 1.67% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.70% at December 31, 2024.
  • Cash Dividend of $0.10 per share declared by the Board of Directors

________________________
(1) As used in this press release, core net income, core ROA, core ROE, ROTCE, core ROTCE, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio, and Tangible Book Value are non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related and other certain one-time non-reoccurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
(2) 4Q 2024 Tangible Book Value restated to $19.10 from previously reported amount of $18.77 due to exclusion of Loan Servicing Assets.


ROCKVILLE, Md., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for 1Q 2025, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for 4Q 2024, and $6.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for 1Q 2024. Core net income(3) for 1Q 2025 of $14.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $15.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share in 4Q 2024.

The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on May 28, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 12, 2025.

“The first quarter continues the momentum from 2024 and further demonstrates the value of the larger and more diversified franchise resulting from the acquisition of IFH," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company and the Bank. "I would like to thank Management and the teams across the organization for a successful integration of IFH in the first quarter. Our continued focused execution of our initiatives and growth objectives will build on a great start to 2025."

“Our record GAAP earnings per share for the quarter, increased net interest margin, solid loan and deposit growth, and superior return on tangible equity all confirm that we are on the right course for continued growth. We continue to benefit from our diversified earnings platform, both in terms of overall performance and risk mitigation,” said Steven J. Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. “That said, we intend to continue to monitor closely the possible impact on our businesses from emergent governmental policies, with a view towards insulating ourselves, to the extent we can, from the effects of such policies, including interest rate and price volatility and heightened economic uncertainty.”

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Core (Non-GAAP) Net Income
The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to Core net income (non-GAAP) results excluding merger-related expenses and other one-time non-recurring transactions.

  First Quarter 2025   Fourth Quarter 2024
(in thousands, except per share data) Income
Before
Income
Taxes		   Income
Tax
Expense		   Net
Income		   Diluted
Earnings
per
Share		   Income
Before
Income
Taxes		   Income
Tax
Expense		   Net
Income		   Diluted
Earnings
per
Share
GAAP Net Income $ 18,297   $ 4,365   $ 13,932   $ 0.82   $ 10,776   $ 3,243   $ 7,533   $ 0.45
Add: Merger-Related Expenses   1,266     302     964         2,615     464     2,151    
Add: Non-recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down                   2,620         2,620    
Add: Initial IFH ACL Provision                   4,194     1,025     3,169    
Core Net Income(1) $ 19,563   $ 4,667   $ 14,896   $ 0.88   $ 20,205   $ 4,732   $ 15,473   $ 0.92

Note: The income tax expense reflects the non-deductibility of certain merger-related expenses.

________________________
1 As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.


First Quarter 2025 Results

Earnings Summary
Net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for 4Q 2024, and $6.6 million or $0.47 per diluted share, for 1Q 2024. 1Q 2025 core net income(4) of $14.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to 4Q 2024 of $15.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share.

  • Net interest income of $46.0 million increased $1.7 million, or 3.9% (not annualized), compared to 4Q 2024, and increased $11.0 million, or 31.5% year-over-year.
    • Interest income of $62.8 million increased $1.1 million, or 1.7% (not annualized), over 4Q 2024, and increased $14.4 million, or 29.8%, year-over-year. The increase quarter-over-quarter was driven by increases of $1.1 million from net purchase accounting accretion, $0.7 million from interest-bearing deposits held at other financial institutions, and $0.3 million from investments held for sale, partially offset by a decrease in loan interest income of $1.1 million due to rate and portfolio mix, while the increase year-over year was primarily driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.
      • Interest income included $0.4 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 1Q 2025 compared to $0.7 million from net purchase accounting amortization in 4Q 2024. There was no related purchase accounting accretion or amortization during 1Q 2024.
    • Interest expense of $16.7 million decreased $0.7 million, or 3.8% (not annualized) compared to 4Q 2024, and increased $3.4 million, or 25.1%, year-over-year. The decrease quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to a decrease in borrowed funds partially offset by lower net purchase accounting accretion, and the increase year-over-year was driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.
      • Interest expense included $1.1 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 1Q 2025 compared to $1.4 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 4Q 2024. There was no related purchase accounting accretion or amortization during 1Q 2024.
  • The provision for credit losses was $2.2 million, a decrease of $5.6 million from 4Q 2024. The decrease over the prior quarter was primarily driven by the recognition of the Initial IFH ACL Provision of $4.2 million in 4Q 2024, and a $2.0 million lower provision from the commercial loan portfolio partially offset by an additional $0.6 million from OpenSkyprovision in the current quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million, or 0.38% of portfolio loans (annualized), including $2.3 million from OpenSky loans. By comparison net charge-offs for 4Q 2024 totaled $2.4 million, or 0.37% of portfolio loans (annualized), including $2.1 million from OpenSky loans. At March 31, 2025, the ACL Coverage Ratio was 1.81%, down 4 bps from the ratio of 1.85% at December 31, 2024, due to the payoff of certain purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans acquired from IFH, during the quarter. The provision for credit losses decreased $0.5 million, year-over-year (1Q 2024) primarily from lower commercial loan portfolio provision of $0.7 million, offset by slightly higher provision for OpenSky of $0.2 million, while the ACL Coverage Ratio increased 32 bps year-over-year driven by the acquisition of IFH.

________________________
1 As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.


Earnings Summary (Continued)

  • Noninterest income of $12.5 million increased $0.6 million compared to 4Q 2024 and increased $6.6 million year-over-year primarily due to the contributions made by the businesses IFH brought to the merged entity. Core fee revenue(5) of $12.5 million decreased $2.0 million, as a result of $1.2 million lower government lending revenue, $0.8 million lower SBIC investment income, $0.5 million lower loan servicing, $0.4 million lower government loan servicing revenue (Windsor), offset by a loan termination fee of $0.7 million during 1Q 2025.
  • Noninterest expense of $38.1 million increased $0.5 million compared to 4Q 2024 and $8.6 million compared to 1Q 2024. Core noninterest expense(1) of $36.8 million increased $1.9 million compared to 4Q 2024 and $8.0 million compared to 1Q 2024. Core comparisons include:
    • Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $1.6 million from 4Q 2024, primarily the result of $0.7 million lower deferred expenses related to loan production, $0.6 million from the seasonality of payroll related taxes, and $0.2 million in employee benefits.
    • Marketing expenses increased $0.7 million from 4Q 2024, primarily due to additional OpenSky advertising-related expenses due to seasonality.
    • Regulatory assessment expenses increased $0.4 million from 4Q 2024, primarily due to additional assessments from the acquisition of IFH.
    • Expense reduction of $0.8 million from 4Q 2024, includes $0.3 million from loan processing, $0.2 million from other operating, and $0.3 million from other areas.
    • Year-over-year expense growth of $8.6 million was primarily due to the acquisition of IFH.
    • Estimated total cost synergies resulting from the acquisition of IFH totaled $1.75 million in 1Q 2025, achieving the targeted savings earlier than anticipated.
  • Income tax expense of $4.4 million, or 23.9% of pre-tax income for 1Q 2025, increased $1.1 million from $3.2 million, or 30.1% of pre-tax income for 4Q 2024. The core effective income tax rate(1) for 1Q 2025 and 4Q 2024 would have been 23.7% and 22.6%, respectively.

________________________
1 As used in this press release, core fee revenue, core noninterest expense, and core effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.


Balance Sheet
Total assets of $3.3 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $142.9 million, or 18.1% (annualized), from December 31, 2024. Total assets growth year-over-year of $1.0 billion, or 44.1%, included $559.4 million acquired with the IFH acquisition, net of purchase accounting, and $465.6 million of organic growth.

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $294.0 million at March 31, 2025 increased $88.7 million from December 31, 2024 due to portfolio growth, and increased $208.8 million year-over-year including $130.9 million from organic growth and $77.8 million from the acquisition of IFH.
  • Total portfolio loans of $2.68 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $48.2 million, or 7.4% (annualized), from December 31, 2024 and increased $713.9 million year-over-year including $373.5 million from the acquisition of IFH and $340.4 million of organic growth.
    • Compared to December 31, 2024, commercial and industrial loans increased $39.8 million and construction real estate loans increased $22.0 million, offset by a $9.1 million decrease in OpenSky loans and a $6.3 million decrease in commercial real estate loans.
    • Commercial and industrial loans, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans totaled 37.9% of total portfolio loans at March 31, 2025, compared to 37.8% at December 31, 2024, and 29.6% at March 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits of $2.89 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $129.4 million, or 19.0% (annualized), from December 31, 2024, and increased $885.6 million, or 44.2% (annualized) from March 31, 2024. The increase quarter-over-quarter includes $95.7 million of growth in customer money market deposits, $57.6 million of growth in interest-bearing demand accounts, $1.3 million of noninterest-bearing deposits, and $0.7 million of customer time deposits, partially offset by a decrease in brokered time deposits of $25.2 million. The increase year-over-year is driven by $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH and $426.7 million from organic growth.
    • Insured and protected deposits were approximately $2.0 billion as of March 31, 2025 representing 70.4% of the Company's deposit portfolio.
    • Low-and-no interest bearing deposits of $1.1 billion, or 38.8% of deposits, increased $58.2 million, or 22.2% (annualized) from December 31, 2024, and increased $257.2 million, or 29.8% year-over-year, including $157.4 million of organic growth, and $91.5 million from the acquisition of IFH.
  • The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio was 95.15% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 99.27% from 4Q 2024, and 98.46% from 1Q 2024.
  • The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $213.5 million, or 6.4% of total assets, an effective duration of 3.0 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 56% of the overall investment portfolio at March 31, 2025. The accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the investment securities portfolio decreased $2.3 million during the quarter to negative $9.2 million after-tax as of March 31, 2025, which represents 2.5% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.
  • Liquidity The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings, generally consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at March 31, 2025 totaled $820.9 million, compared to $803.0 from 4Q 2024. During 1Q 2025 available collateralized lines of credit of $625.4 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $119.5 million.
  • Capital Positions As of March 31, 2025, the Company reported a Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio of 13.33%, compared to 13.74% at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company and the Bank maintain regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements.

Financial Metrics
Net Interest Margin – Net interest margin of 6.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased 18 bps compared to the prior quarter, and decreased 19 bps year-over-year. Commercial Bank net interest margin(1), of 4.32% increased 33 bps compared to the prior quarter, and increased 55 bps year-over-year. Net purchase accounting accretion for 1Q 2025 was 20 bps for NIM and Commercial Bank NIM(1).

  • The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.24% increased 7 bps compared to the prior quarter, due to portfolio mix, and decreased 39 bps year-over-year primarily due to the acquisition of commercial loans diluting the impact from OpenSky. The Commercial Bank Loan Yield(1) of 7.14% for 1Q 2025, increased 16 bps 4Q 2024, and increased 18 bps year-over-year.
  • The total cost of deposits of 2.42% for 1Q 2025 decreased 8 bps compared to the prior quarter due to rate and mix shift and decreased 22 bps year-over-year. The total cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 9 bps quarter-over-quarter, and 54 bps year-over-year, to 3.37% for 1Q 2025 due to rate environment and product mix.
  • Net purchase accounting accretion of $1.5 million during 1Q 2025, increased $0.8 million from 4Q 2024. There was no related purchase accounting accretion or amortization during 1Q 2024.

Efficiency Ratios – The efficiency ratio was 64.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 66.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 72.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The core efficiency ratio(6) was 62.8%, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The core efficiency ratio(1) was 59.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 70.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Credit Metrics and Asset Quality – The ACL Coverage Ratio equaled 1.81% at March 31, 2025, a decrease of 4 bps from December 31, 2024, and an increase of 32 bps year-over-year driven by the acquisition of IFH.

Nonperforming assets increased 27 bps to 1.21% of total assets at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, and increased 59 bps year-over-year. Total nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2025 increased $10.2 million to $40.5 million compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $26.1 million year-over-year, mainly due to the acquisition of IFH. At March 31, 2025, special mention loans totaled $63.0 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, compared to $60.0 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024, and $27.5 million, or 1.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, substandard loans totaled $45.7 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, compared to $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024 and $14.1 million, or 0.7% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2024.

________________________
1 As used in this press release, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank Loan Yield, and core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Financial Metrics (Continued)
Performance Ratios – ROA, ROE, ROTCE were 1.75%, 15.56%, and 17.57% respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 0.96%, 8.50%, and 9.33%(1) respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, ROA, ROE, and ROTCE were 1.15%, 10.19%, and 10.19%, respectively. As of March 31, 2024, the Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets.

  • Core ROA(2), core ROE(2), and core ROTCE(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were 1.87%, 16.64%, and 18.77% respectively. Core ROA(2), core ROE(2), and core ROTCE(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2024, were 1.97%, 17.46%, and 18.91%(1), respectively. Core ROA(2), core ROE(2), and core ROTCE(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were 1.24%, 11.03%, and 11.03%, respectively.

Book Value and Tangible Book Value – Book value per common share of $22.19 at March 31, 2025, increased $0.87 when compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $3.51 when compared to March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(2) increased $0.71(3), or 3.7%, to $19.81 at March 31, 2025 when compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $1.13, or 6.0%, when compared to March 31, 2024. Tangible book value was impacted by the purchase accounting adjustments required as part of the IFH acquisition. Therefore, tangible book value per share(1) was equal to book value per share for periods prior to 4Q 2024.

____________
1 Core ROTCE and core ROTCE for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were restated to 9.33% and 18.91%, respectively, from 9.47% and 19.19%, due to exclusion of Loan Servicing Assets.
2 As used in this press release, core ROA, core ROE, ROTCE, core ROTCE, and Tangible Book Value are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
3 4Q 2024 Tangible Book Value restated to $19.10 from previously reported amount of $18.77 due to exclusion of Loan Servicing Assets.


Commercial Bank
Continued Portfolio Loan Growth – Gross portfolio loans increased $55.6 million at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, including $39.8 million of commercial and industrial loans, and $22.0 million of construction real estate loans. Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the Composition of Loans table within the Historical Financial Highlights.

Net Interest Income – Interest income of $48.2 million increased $2.1 million from the prior quarter, driven by loan growth and higher loan yields. Interest expense of $16.6 million decreased $0.6 million, resulting from a decrease in the average balance of borrowings in 1Q 2025.

Credit Metrics – Nonperforming assets, comprised solely of nonaccrual loans, increased 27 bps to 1.21% of total assets at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2025 increased to $40.5 million compared to $30.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Classified and Criticized Loans At March 31, 2025, special mention loans totaled $63.0 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, compared to $60.0 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, substandard loans totaled $45.7 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, compared to $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024.

OpenSky
Accounts – During 1Q 2025, the number of credit card accounts of 563.7 thousand increased by 11.2 thousand, or 2.0% (not annualized) from December 31, 2024, and increased 36.8 thousand, or 7.0% year-over-year.

Loan and Deposit Balances – Loan balances, net of reserves, of $118.7 million at March 31, 2025 decreased by $9.1 million, or 28.7% (annualized), compared to December 31, 2024. Corresponding deposit balances of $168.8 million at March 31, 2025 increased $2.4 million, or 6.0% (annualized), compared to December 31, 2024. Gross unsecured loan balances of $39.0 million at March 31, 2025 decreased $3.4 million, or 32.9% (annualized), compared to $42.4 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $10.5 million year-over-year.

Revenues Total revenue of $18.2 million decreased $1.0 million from the prior quarter. Interest income of $14.4 million decreased $1.0 million from the prior quarter. Average OpenSky credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $118.7 million for 1Q 2025, decreased $2.3 million, or 1.9% (not annualized), compared to the prior quarter. Noninterest income of $3.7 million remained generally consistent compared to the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense – Total noninterest expense of $13.3 million decreased $0.7 million, primarily related to advertising related expenses due to seasonality.

OpenSkyCredit – Portfolio credit metrics continue to be generally consistent with modeled expectations during 1Q 2025. The provision for credit losses of $1.8 million increased $0.6 million when compared to the prior quarter. OpenSky's unsecured loan product continues to be offered exclusively to current and former secured card customers in order to retain customer who have successfully improved their credit profiles. Unsecured loans have been offered by OpenSky since the fourth quarter of 2021 and have performed according to management expectations over that time period.

Capital Bank Home Loans
Originations of loans held for sale totaled $65.8 million during 1Q 2025, with $54.1 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.7 million, representing a 3.07% of gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold. Originations of loans held for sale totaled $90.0 million during 4Q 2024, with $77.4 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.9 million, representing a 2.45% of gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold.

Windsor Advantage
Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $1.0 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 1Q 2025. Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $0.9 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 4Q 2024. Windsor's total servicing portfolio was $2.6 billion at March 31, 2025, and $2.5 billion at December 31, 2024.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
                           
  Quarter Ended   1Q25 vs 4Q24   1Q25 vs 1Q24
(in thousands, except per share data) March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   $
Change		   %
Change		   $
Change		   %
Change
Earnings Summary                          
Interest income $ 62,760     $ 61,707     $ 48,369     $ 1,053     1.7 %   $ 14,391     29.8 %
Interest expense   16,713       17,380       13,361       (667 )   (3.8 )%     3,352     25.1 %
Net interest income   46,047       44,327       35,008       1,720     3.9 %     11,039     31.5 %
Provision for credit losses   2,246       7,828       2,727       (5,582 )   (71.3 )%     (481 )   (17.6 )%
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments         122       142       (122 )   (100.0 )%     (142 )   (100.0 )%
Noninterest income   12,549       11,913       5,972       636     5.3 %     6,577     110.1 %
Noninterest expense   38,053       37,514       29,487       539     1.4 %     8,566     29.1 %
Income before income taxes   18,297       10,776       8,624       7,521     69.8 %     9,673     112.2 %
Income tax expense   4,365       3,243       2,062       1,122     34.6 %     2,303     111.7 %
Net income $ 13,932     $ 7,533     $ 6,562     $ 6,399     84.9 %   $ 7,370     112.3 %
                           
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1) $ 20,543     $ 18,726     $ 11,493     $ 1,817     9.7 %   $ 9,050     78.7 %
Core PPNR(1) $ 21,809     $ 23,961     $ 12,205     $ (2,152 )   (9.0 )%   $ 9,604     78.7 %
                           
Common Share Data                          
Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.84     $ 0.45     $ 0.47     $ 0.39     86.7 %   $ 0.37     78.7 %
Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.82     $ 0.45     $ 0.47     $ 0.37     82.2 %   $ 0.35     74.5 %
Core earnings per share - Diluted(1) $ 0.88     $ 0.92     $ 0.51     $ (0.04 )   (4.3 )%   $ 0.37     72.5 %
Weighted average common shares - Basic   16,666       16,595       13,919                  
Weighted average common shares - Diluted   16,925       16,729       13,919                  
                           
Return Ratios                          
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.75 %     0.96 %     1.15 %                
Core return on average assets (annualized)(1)   1.87 %     1.97 %     1.24 %                
Return on average equity (annualized)   15.56 %     8.50 %     10.19 %                
Core return on average equity (annualized)(1)   16.64 %     17.46 %     11.03 %                
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)   17.57 %     9.33 %     10.19 %                
Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)   18.77 %     18.91 %     11.03 %                

______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.


COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
                       
  Quarter Ended       Quarter Ended
  March 31,     December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2025     2024   % Change     2024     2024     2024
Balance Sheet Highlights                      
Assets $ 3,349,805   $ 2,324,238   44.1 %   $ 3,206,911   $ 2,560,788   $ 2,438,583
Investment securities available-for-sale   213,452     202,254   5.5 %     223,630     208,700     207,917
Mortgage loans held for sale   34,656     10,303   236.4 %     21,270     19,554     19,219
Portfolio loans receivable (2)   2,678,406     1,964,525   36.3 %     2,630,163     2,107,522     2,021,588
Allowance for credit losses   48,454     29,350   65.1 %     48,652     31,925     30,832
Deposits   2,891,333     2,005,695   44.2 %     2,761,939     2,186,224     2,100,428
FHLB borrowings   22,000     22,000   %     22,000     52,000     32,000
Other borrowed funds   12,062     12,062   %     12,062     12,062     12,062
Total stockholders' equity   369,577     259,465   42.4 %     355,139     280,111     267,854
Tangible common equity (1)   329,936     259,465   27.2 %     318,196     280,111     267,854
                       
Common shares outstanding   16,657     13,890   19.9 %     16,663     13,918     13,910
Book value per share $ 22.19   $ 18.68   18.8 %   $ 21.31   $ 20.13   $ 19.26
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 19.81   $ 18.68   6.0 %   $ 19.10   $ 20.13   $ 19.26
Dividends per share $ 0.10   $ 0.08   25.0 %   $ 0.10   $ 0.10   $ 0.08

______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.


Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 58,691   $ 58,602     $ 50,047   $ 48,275   $ 45,991
Investment securities available-for-sale   1,861     1,539       1,343     1,308     1,251
Federal funds sold and other   2,208     1,566       1,220     1,032     1,127
Total interest income   62,760     61,707       52,610     50,615     48,369
                   
Interest expense                  
Deposits   16,512     16,385       13,902     13,050     12,833
Borrowed funds   201     995       354     508     528
Total interest expense   16,713     17,380       14,256     13,558     13,361
                   
Net interest income   46,047     44,327       38,354     37,057     35,008
Provision for credit losses   2,246     7,828       3,748     3,417     2,727
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments       122       17     104     142
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   43,801     36,377       34,589     33,536     32,139
Noninterest income                  
Service charges on deposits   258     241       235     200     207
Credit card fees   3,722     3,733       4,055     4,330     3,881
Mortgage banking revenue   1,831     1,821       1,882     1,990     1,453
Government lending revenue   1,096     2,301              
Government loan servicing revenue   3,568     3,993              
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)   472     1,013              
Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down       (2,620 )            
Other income   1,602     1,431       463     370     431
Total noninterest income   12,549     11,913       6,635     6,890     5,972
Noninterest expenses                  
Salaries and employee benefits   18,067     16,513       13,345     13,272     12,907
Occupancy and equipment   2,910     2,976       1,791     1,864     1,613
Professional fees   2,112     2,150       1,980     1,769     1,947
Data processing   7,112     7,210       6,930     6,788     6,761
Advertising   1,779     1,032       1,223     2,072     2,032
Loan processing   743     969       615     476     371
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net   1           1         1
Merger-related expenses   1,266     2,615       520     83     712
Operational losses   903     993       1,008     782     931
Regulatory assessment expenses   889     484       427     553     473
Other operating   2,271     2,572       1,885     1,834     1,739
Total noninterest expenses   38,053     37,514       29,725     29,493     29,487
Income before income taxes   18,297     10,776       11,499     10,933     8,624
Income tax expense   4,365     3,243       2,827     2,728     2,062
Net income $ 13,932   $ 7,533     $ 8,672   $ 8,205   $ 6,562


 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
  (unaudited)   (audited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data) March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 27,836     $ 25,433     $ 23,462     $ 19,294     $ 12,361  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions   266,092       179,841       133,180       117,160       72,787  
Federal funds sold   59       58       58       57       56  
Total cash and cash equivalents   293,987       205,332       156,700       136,511       85,204  
Investment securities available-for-sale   213,452       223,630       208,700       207,917       202,254  
Restricted investments   7,031       4,479       5,895       4,930       4,441  
Loans held for sale   34,656       21,270       19,554       19,219       10,303  
Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs   2,678,406       2,630,163       2,107,522       2,021,588       1,964,525  
Less allowance for credit losses   (48,454 )     (48,652 )     (31,925 )     (30,832 )     (29,350 )
Total portfolio loans held for investment, net   2,629,952       2,581,511       2,075,597       1,990,756       1,935,175  
Premises and equipment, net   15,085       15,525       5,959       5,551       4,500  
Accrued interest receivable   19,458       16,664       12,468       12,162       12,258  
Goodwill   24,085       21,126                    
Intangible assets   13,861       14,072                    
Core deposit intangibles   1,695       1,745                    
Loan servicing assets   2,244       5,511                    
Deferred tax asset   15,902       16,670       10,748       12,150       12,311  
Bank owned life insurance   44,335       43,956       38,779       38,414       38,062  
Other assets   34,062       35,420       26,388       10,973       19,730  
Total assets $ 3,349,805     $ 3,206,911     $ 2,560,788     $ 2,438,583     $ 2,324,238  
                   
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 812,224     $ 810,928     $ 718,120     $ 684,574     $ 665,812  
Interest-bearing   2,079,109       1,951,011       1,468,104       1,415,854       1,339,883  
Total deposits   2,891,333       2,761,939       2,186,224       2,100,428       2,005,695  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   22,000       22,000       52,000       32,000       22,000  
Other borrowed funds   12,062       12,062       12,062       12,062       12,062  
Accrued interest payable   9,995       9,393       8,503       6,573       6,009  
Other liabilities   44,838       46,378       21,888       19,666       19,007  
Total liabilities   2,980,228       2,851,772       2,280,677       2,170,729       2,064,773  
                   
Stockholders' equity                  
Common stock   167       167       139       139       139  
Additional paid-in capital   128,692       128,598       55,585       55,005       54,229  
Retained earnings   249,925       237,843       232,995       225,824       218,731  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (9,207 )     (11,469 )     (8,608 )     (13,114 )     (13,634 )
Total stockholders' equity   369,577       355,139       280,111       267,854       259,465  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,349,805     $ 3,206,911     $ 2,560,788     $ 2,438,583     $ 2,324,238  


The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 		  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024		   Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate(1) 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate(1) 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
  (in thousands)
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 203,053   $ 2,138   4.27 %   $ 140,206   $ 1,446   4.10 %   $ 84,531   $ 1,049   4.99 %
Federal funds sold   58     1   6.99       58             56     1   7.18  
Investment securities available-for-sale   235,605     1,861   3.20       236,951     1,539   2.58       233,231     1,251   2.16  
Restricted investments   5,761     69   4.86       7,292     120   6.55       4,601     77   6.73  
Loans held for sale   9,356     238   10.32       25,614     193   3.00       4,872     83   6.85  
Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3)   2,634,110     58,453   9.00       2,592,960     58,409   8.96       1,927,372     45,908   9.58  
Total interest earning assets   3,087,943     62,760   8.24       3,003,081     61,707   8.17       2,254,663     48,369   8.63  
Noninterest earning assets   134,021             117,026             44,571        
Total assets $ 3,221,964           $ 3,120,107           $ 2,299,234        
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 242,355     368   0.62     $ 257,446     424   0.66     $ 183,217     110   0.24  
Savings   13,204     18   0.55       13,497     20   0.59       4,841     1   0.08  
Money market accounts   869,978     7,399   3.45       763,526     7,131   3.72       682,414     7,136   4.21  
Time deposits   859,729     8,727   4.12       847,618     8,810   4.13       449,963     5,586   4.99  
Borrowed funds   34,062     201   2.39       97,116     995   4.08       58,963     528   3.60  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,019,328     16,713   3.36       1,979,203     17,380   3.49       1,379,398     13,361   3.90  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   56,503             58,460             23,820        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   783,018             729,907             637,124        
Stockholders’ equity   363,115             352,537             258,892        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,221,964           $ 3,120,107           $ 2,299,234        
                                   
Net interest spread         4.88 %           4.68 %           4.73 %
Net interest income     $ 46,047           $ 44,327           $ 35,008    
Net interest margin(4)         6.05 %           5.87 %           6.24 %

_______________
(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)   For the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Loan Yield was 7.14%, 6.98% and 6.96%, respectively.
(4)   For the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin was 4.32%, 3.99% and 3.77%, respectively.


The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division), OpenSky (the Company’s credit card division) and Windsor Advantage.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Company allocated certain expenses previously recorded directly to the Commercial Bank segment to the other segments. These expenses are for shared services also consumed by OpenSky, CBHL, and Windsor. The Company performs an allocation process based on several metrics the Company believes more accurately ascribe shared service overhead to each segment. The Company believes this reflects the cost of support for each segment that should be considered in assessing segment performance. Historical information has been recast to reflect financial information consistently with the 2024 presentation.

The following schedule presents financial information for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024.

Segments                    
For the three months ended March 31, 2025        
(in thousands)   Commercial
Bank		   CBHL   OpenSky   Windsor
Advantage		   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 48,164   $ 152     $ 14,444   $   $ 62,760
Interest expense     16,649     64               16,713
Net interest income     31,515     88       14,444         46,047
Provision for credit losses     446           1,800         2,246
Net interest income after provision     31,069     88       12,644         43,801
Noninterest income     2,474     1,736       3,733     4,606     12,549
Noninterest expense(1)     18,560     2,531       13,302     3,660     38,053
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 14,983   $ (707 )   $ 3,075   $ 946   $ 18,297
                     
Total assets   $ 3,192,327   $ 14,092     $ 119,636   $ 23,750   $ 3,349,805
                     
For the three months ended December 31, 2024        
(in thousands)   Commercial
Bank		   CBHL   OpenSky   Windsor
Advantage		   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 46,061   $ 192     $ 15,454   $   $ 61,707
Interest expense     17,249     131               17,380
Net interest income     28,812     61       15,454         44,327
Provision for credit losses     6,651           1,177         7,828
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments     122                   122
Net interest income after provision     22,039     61       14,277         36,377
Noninterest income     1,928     1,676       3,743     4,566     11,913
Noninterest expense(1)     19,872     2,377       12,595     2,670     37,514
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 4,095   $ (640 )   $ 5,425   $ 1,896   $ 10,776
                     
Total assets   $ 3,033,792   $ 21,691     $ 125,913   $ 25,515   $ 3,206,911
                     
For the three months ended March 31, 2024        
(in thousands)   Commercial
Bank		   CBHL   OpenSky   Windsor
Advantage		   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 33,365   $ 83     $ 14,921   $   $ 48,369
Interest expense     13,320     41               13,361
Net interest income     20,045     42       14,921         35,008
Provision for credit losses     1,168           1,559         2,727
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments     142                   142
Net interest income after provision     18,735     42       13,362         32,139
Noninterest income     705     1,352       3,915         5,972
Noninterest expense(1)     13,783     2,105       13,599         29,487
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 5,657   $ (711 )   $ 3,678   $   $ 8,624
                     
Total assets   $ 2,208,135   $ 10,785     $ 105,318   $   $ 2,324,238

________________________
(1)  Noninterest expense includes $6.4 million, $6.3 million, and $6.1 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s segment for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.


HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
    Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)   March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Earnings:                    
Net income   $ 13,932     $ 7,533     $ 8,672     $ 8,205     $ 6,562  
Earnings per common share, diluted     0.82       0.45       0.62       0.59       0.47  
Net interest margin     6.05 %     5.87 %     6.41 %     6.46 %     6.24 %
Commercial Bank net interest margin(2)     4.32 %     3.99 %     4.01 %     3.90 %     3.77 %
Return on average assets(1)     1.75 %     0.96 %     1.42 %     1.40 %     1.15 %
Return on average equity(1)     15.56 %     8.50 %     12.59 %     12.53 %     10.19 %
Efficiency ratio     64.94 %     66.70 %     66.07 %     67.11 %     71.95 %
                     
Balance Sheet:                    
Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees   $ 2,678,406     $ 2,630,163     $ 2,107,522     $ 2,021,588     $ 1,964,525  
Total deposits     2,891,333       2,761,939       2,186,224       2,100,428       2,005,695  
Total assets     3,349,805       3,206,911       2,560,788       2,438,583       2,324,238  
Total stockholders' equity     369,577       355,139       280,111       267,854       259,465  
Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees     2,634,110       2,592,960       2,053,619       1,992,630       1,927,372  
Total average deposits     2,768,284       2,611,994       2,091,294       2,010,736       1,957,559  
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances)     92.64 %     95.23 %     96.40 %     96.25 %     97.95 %
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances)     95.15 %     99.27 %     98.20 %     99.10 %     98.46 %
                     
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Nonperforming assets to total assets     1.21 %     0.94 %     0.60 %     0.58 %     0.62 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     1.51 %     1.15 %     0.73 %     0.70 %     0.73 %
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (1)     0.38 %     0.37 %     0.51 %     0.39 %     0.41 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.81 %     1.85 %     1.51 %     1.53 %     1.49 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     119.73 %     160.88 %     206.50 %     219.40 %     204.37 %
                     
Bank Capital Ratios:                    
Total risk based capital ratio     13.00 %     12.79 %     13.76 %     14.51 %     14.36 %
Tier-1 risk based capital ratio     11.75 %     11.54 %     12.50 %     13.25 %     13.10 %
Leverage ratio     9.27 %     9.17 %     9.84 %     10.36 %     10.29 %
Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio     11.75 %     11.54 %     12.50 %     13.25 %     13.10 %
Tangible common equity     8.66 %     9.31 %     9.12 %     9.53 %     9.66 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios:                    
Total risk based capital ratio     15.05 %     15.48 %     16.65 %     16.98 %     16.83 %
Tier-1 risk based capital ratio     13.41 %     13.83 %     14.88 %     15.19 %     15.03 %
Leverage ratio     10.68 %     11.07 %     11.85 %     11.93 %     11.87 %
Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio     13.33 %     13.74 %     14.78 %     15.08 %     14.92 %
Tangible common equity     9.94 %     11.07 %     10.94 %     10.98 %     11.16 %

_______________
(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.


HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
    Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)   March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024
Composition of Loans:                    
Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied   $ 484,399     $ 471,329     $ 403,487     $ 397,080     $ 377,224  
Commercial real estate, owner-occupied     420,643       440,026       351,462       319,370       330,840  
Residential real estate     693,597       688,552       623,684       601,312       577,112  
Construction real estate     343,280       321,252       301,909       294,489       290,016  
Commercial and industrial     594,331       554,550       271,811       255,686       254,577  
Lender finance     23,165       28,574       29,546       33,294       13,484  
Business equity lines of credit     3,468       3,090       2,663       2,989       14,768  
Credit card, net of reserve(2)     118,709       127,766       127,098       122,217       111,898  
Other consumer loans     2,200       2,089       2,045       1,930       738  
Portfolio loans receivable   $ 2,683,792     $ 2,637,228     $ 2,113,705     $ 2,028,367     $ 1,970,657  
Deferred origination fees, net     (5,386 )     (7,065 )     (6,183 )     (6,779 )     (6,132 )
Portfolio loans receivable, net   $ 2,678,406     $ 2,630,163     $ 2,107,522     $ 2,021,588     $ 1,964,525  
                     
Composition of Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing   $ 812,224     $ 810,928     $ 718,120     $ 684,574     $ 665,812  
Interest-bearing demand     296,455       238,881       266,493       266,070       193,963  
Savings     12,819       13,488       3,763       4,270       4,525  
Money markets     912,418       816,708       686,526       672,455       678,435  
Customer time deposits     549,630       548,901       358,300       317,911       302,319  
Brokered time deposits     307,787       333,033       153,022       155,148       160,641  
Total deposits   $ 2,891,333     $ 2,761,939     $ 2,186,224     $ 2,100,428     $ 2,005,695  
                     
Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:                    
Origination of loans held for sale   $ 65,815     $ 89,998     $ 74,690     $ 82,363     $ 52,080  
Mortgage loans sold     54,144       77,399       67,296       66,417       40,377  
Gain on sale of loans     1,664       1,897       1,644       1,732       1,238  
Purchase volume as a % of originations     90.73 %     90.42 %     90.98 %     96.48 %     97.83 %
Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(3)     3.07 %     2.45 %     2.44 %     2.61 %     3.07 %
Mortgage commissions   $ 545     $ 620     $ 598     $ 582     $ 490  
                     
OpenSky Portfolio Metrics:                    
Open customer accounts     563,718       552,566       548,952       537,734       526,950  
Secured credit card loans, gross   $ 81,252     $ 87,226     $ 89,641     $ 90,961     $ 85,663  
Unsecured credit card loans, gross     38,987       42,430       39,730       33,560       28,508  
Noninterest secured credit card deposits     168,796       166,355       170,750       173,499       171,771  

_______________
(3)   Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.
(4)   Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.


Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Core Earnings Metrics Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data) March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
                   
Net Income $ 13,932     $ 7,533     $ 8,672     $ 8,205     $ 6,562  
Add: Merger-Related Expenses, net of tax   964       2,151       557       62       538  
Add: Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down         2,620                    
Add: IFH ACL Provision, net of tax         3,169                    
Core Net Income $ 14,896     $ 15,473     $ 9,229     $ 8,267     $ 7,100  
                   
Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted   16,925       16,729       13,951       13,895       13,919  
Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 0.82     $ 0.45     $ 0.62     $ 0.59     $ 0.47  
Core Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 0.88     $ 0.92     $ 0.66     $ 0.59     $ 0.51  
                   
Average Assets $ 3,221,964     $ 3,120,107     $ 2,437,870     $ 2,353,868     $ 2,299,234  
Return on Average Assets(1)   1.75 %     0.96 %     1.42 %     1.40 %     1.15 %
Core Return on Average Assets(1)   1.87 %     1.97 %     1.51 %     1.41 %     1.24 %
                   
Average Equity $ 363,115     $ 352,537     $ 274,087     $ 263,425     $ 258,892  
Return on Average Equity(1)   15.56 %     8.50 %     12.59 %     12.53 %     10.19 %
Core Return on Average Equity(1)   16.64 %     17.46 %     13.40 %     12.62 %     11.03 %
                   
Net Interest Income (a) $ 46,047     $ 44,327     $ 38,354     $ 37,057     $ 35,008  
Noninterest Income   12,549       11,913       6,635       6,890       5,972  
Total Revenue $ 58,596     $ 56,240     $ 44,989     $ 43,947     $ 40,980  
Noninterest Expense $ 38,053     $ 37,514     $ 29,725     $ 29,493     $ 29,487  
Efficiency Ratio(2)   64.9 %     66.7 %     66.1 %     67.1 %     72.0 %
                   
Noninterest Income $ 12,549     $ 11,913     $ 6,635     $ 6,890     $ 5,972  
Add: Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down         2,620                    
Core Fee Revenue (b) $ 12,549     $ 14,533     $ 6,635     $ 6,890     $ 5,972  
Core Revenue (a) + (b) $ 58,596     $ 58,860     $ 44,989     $ 43,947     $ 40,980  
                   
Noninterest Expense $ 38,053     $ 37,514     $ 29,725     $ 29,493     $ 29,487  
Less: Merger-Related Expenses   1,266       2,615       520       83       712  
Core Noninterest Expense $ 36,787     $ 34,899     $ 29,205     $ 29,410     $ 28,775  
Core Efficiency Ratio(2)   62.8 %     59.3 %     64.9 %     66.9 %     70.2 %

_______________
(1)   Annualized.
(2)   The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).


 

Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
                   
Commercial Bank Net Interest Income $ 31,515     $ 28,812     $ 22,676     $ 21,223     $ 20,045  
Average Interest Earning Assets   3,087,943       3,003,081       2,380,946       2,307,070       2,254,663  
Less: Average Non-Commercial Bank Interest Earning Assets   128,278       133,401       129,906       119,801       116,197  
Average Commercial Bank Interest Earning Assets $ 2,959,665     $ 2,869,680     $ 2,251,040     $ 2,187,269     $ 2,138,466  
Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin   4.32 %     3.99 %     4.01 %     3.90 %     3.77 %


Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
                   
Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income $ 58,453     $ 58,409     $ 49,886     $ 48,143     $ 45,908  
Less: Credit Card Loan Income   14,148       15,022       15,137       15,205       14,457  
Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income $ 44,305     $ 43,387     $ 34,749     $ 32,938     $ 31,451  
Average Portfolio Loans Receivable   2,634,110       2,592,960       2,053,619       1,992,630       1,927,372  
Less: Average Credit Card Loans   118,723       120,993       119,458       111,288       110,483  
Total Commercial Bank Average Portfolio Loans Receivable $ 2,515,387     $ 2,471,967     $ 1,934,161     $ 1,881,342     $ 1,816,889  
Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield   7.14 %     6.98 %     7.15 %     7.04 %     6.96 %


Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
                   
Net Income $ 13,932   $ 7,533   $ 8,672   $ 8,205   $ 6,562
Add: Income Tax Expense   4,365     3,243     2,827     2,728     2,062
Add: Provision for Credit Losses   2,246     7,828     3,748     3,417     2,727
Add: Provision for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments       122     17     104     142
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") $ 20,543   $ 18,726   $ 15,264   $ 14,454   $ 11,493


Core PPNR Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
                   
Net Income $ 13,932   $ 7,533   $ 8,672   $ 8,205   $ 6,562
Add: Income Tax Expense   4,365     3,243     2,827     2,728     2,062
Add: Provision for Credit Losses   2,246     7,828     3,748     3,417     2,727
Add: Provision for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments       122     17     104     142
Add: Merger-Related Expenses   1,266     2,615     520     83     712
Add: Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down       2,620            
Core PPNR $ 21,809   $ 23,961   $ 15,784   $ 14,537   $ 12,205


Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses $ 48,454     $ 48,652     $ 31,925     $ 30,832     $ 29,350  
Total Portfolio Loans   2,678,406       2,630,163       2,107,522       2,021,588       1,964,525  
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans   1.81 %     1.85 %     1.51 %     1.53 %     1.49 %


Commercial Bank Allowance for Credit Losses to Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses $ 48,454     $ 48,652     $ 31,925     $ 30,832     $ 29,350  
Less: Credit Card Allowance for Credit Losses   5,905       6,402       7,339       6,768       5,991  
Commercial Bank Allowance for Credit Losses   42,549       42,250       24,586       24,064       23,359  
Total Portfolio Loans   2,678,406       2,630,163       2,107,522       2,021,588       1,964,525  
Less: Gross Credit Card Loans   115,991       122,928       121,718       116,180       106,572  
Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans   2,562,415       2,507,235       1,985,804       1,905,408       1,857,953  
Commercial Bank Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans   1.67 %     1.70 %     1.24 %     1.26 %     1.26 %


Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
                   
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 40,471     $ 30,241     $ 15,460     $ 14,053     $ 14,361  
Total Assets   3,349,805       3,206,911       2,560,788       2,438,583       2,324,238  
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   1.21 %     0.94 %     0.60 %     0.58 %     0.62 %


Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
                   
Total Nonperforming Loans $ 40,471     $ 30,241     $ 15,460     $ 14,053     $ 14,361  
Total Portfolio Loans   2,678,406       2,630,163       2,107,522       2,021,588       1,964,525  
Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans   1.51 %     1.15 %     0.73 %     0.70 %     0.73 %


Net Charge-Offs to Average Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
                   
Total Net Charge-Offs $ 2,444     $ 2,427     $ 2,655     $ 1,935     $ 1,987  
Total Average Portfolio Loans   2,634,110       2,592,960       2,053,619       1,992,630       1,927,372  
Net Charge-Offs to Average Portfolio Loans, Annualized   0.38 %     0.37 %     0.51 %     0.39 %     0.41 %


Tangible Book Value per Share Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
                   
Total Stockholders' Equity $ 369,577   $ 355,139   $ 280,111   $ 267,854   $ 259,465
Less: Preferred Equity                  
Less: Intangible Assets   39,641     36,943            
Tangible Common Equity $ 329,936   $ 318,196   $ 280,111   $ 267,854   $ 259,465
Period End Shares Outstanding   16,657,168     16,662,626     13,917,891     13,910,467     13,889,563
Tangible Book Value per Share $ 19.81   $ 19.10   $ 20.13   $ 19.26   $ 18.68


Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
                   
Net Income $ 13,932     $ 7,533     $ 8,672     $ 8,205     $ 6,562  
Add: Intangible Amortization, Net of Tax   199       198                    
Net Tangible Income $ 14,131     $ 7,731     $ 8,672     $ 8,205     $ 6,562  
Average Equity   363,115       352,537       274,087       263,425       258,892  
Less: Average Intangible Assets   36,896       22,890                    
Net Average Tangible Common Equity $ 326,219     $ 329,647     $ 274,087     $ 263,425     $ 258,892  
Return on Average Equity   15.56 %     8.50 %     12.59 %     12.53 %     10.19 %
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   17.57 %     9.33 %     12.59 %     12.53 %     10.19 %


Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024
                   
Net Income, as Adjusted $ 14,896     $ 15,473     $ 9,229     $ 8,267     $ 7,100  
Add: Intangible Amortization, Net of Tax   199       198                    
Core Net Tangible Income $ 15,095     $ 15,671     $ 9,229     $ 8,267     $ 7,100  
Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   18.77 %     18.91 %     13.40 %     12.62 %     11.03 %


ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.
Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in four locations in the Washington, D.C., Baltimore, other Maryland markets, one bank branch in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, one bank branch in Chicago, Illinois and one bank branch in Raleigh, North Carolina. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $3.3 billion at March 31, 2025 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” "optimistic," “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.  Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on some of the factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the acquisition of IFH or any other acquisition the Company has made or may make might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; and other factors that may affect our future results.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Dominic Canuso (301) 468-8848 x1403

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

WEB SITE: www.CapitalBankMD.com


