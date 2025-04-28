Flexi-View Lending Closes $13.2 Million Acquisition Loan for Multi-Family Property in Milwaukee, WI

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexi-View Lending is proud to announce the successful closing of a $13.2 million acquisition loan for a premier multi-family property located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The deal was closed in an impressive 14-day timeframe, showcasing Flexi-View’s commitment to speed, flexibility, and client-focused lending solutions.

The 36-month loan features an attractive 10% interest rate with interest-only amortization, providing the borrower with maximum cash flow during the initial term. The loan is secured by a 1st Trust Deed with a loan-to-cost (LTC) ratio of 70%. Reflecting Flexi-View’s borrower-friendly terms, the financing was structured with no prepayment penalty and no recourse, offering the borrower enhanced financial flexibility.

"We’re thrilled to support our client’s strategic acquisition with a tailored financing package that meets their needs," said Jesse Low, CEO & Owner at Flexi-View Lending. "Our ability to close quickly and structure favorable terms demonstrates why Flexi-View is the trusted partner for real estate investors across the country."

Flexi-View Lending continues to deliver agile, innovative capital solutions for multi-family and commercial real estate transactions nationwide.

About Flexi-View Lending

Flexi-View Lending specializes in customized financing solutions for commercial real estate investors. With a focus on speed, flexibility, and client service, Flexi-View empowers borrowers to seize opportunities with confidence and efficiency.

Media Contact:

Jesse Low

Flexi-View Lending

(209) 782-8062

jesselow@flexi-viewlending.com

www.flexi-viewlending.com

