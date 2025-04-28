AppLovin Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. May 5, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises AppLovin Corporation ("AppLovin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APP) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 10, 2023 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). AppLovin investors have until May 5, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The AppLovin class action lawsuit alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants misled investors by creating the false impression that AppLovin’s upgraded AXON 2.0 digital advertising platform, along with its "cutting-edge AI technologies," would improve the efficiency of matching advertisements to mobile games and support expansion into web-based marketing and e-commerce. In reality, according to the complaint, AppLovin was allegedly exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms and engaging in manipulative practices, including a "backdoor installation scheme," which forced unwanted apps onto users’ devices. These practices allegedly led to artificially inflated installation metrics and, consequently, overstated profit figures.

The lawsuit further claims that, on February 26, 2025, analyst reports revealed that AppLovin had been reverse engineering and exploiting Meta Platforms’ advertising data. The reports also alleged that AppLovin used deceptive methods to artificially boost ad click-through rates and app download numbers, such as programming ads to click on themselves and using design tricks to initiate hidden, forced downloads. These tactics allegedly inflated installation figures and financial results. Following this news, AppLovin’s share price declined by over 12%, according to the lawsuit.

Legal Disclaimer:

