Tessera Therapeutics to Present New Data Across Preclinical Programs for its Gene Writing™ and Delivery Platforms at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 28th Annual Meeting

SOMERVILLE, Mass., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessera Therapeutics, the biotechnology company pioneering a new approach in genetic medicine known as Gene Writing™, today announced seven presentations of new preclinical data at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 13 – 17, 2025.

Details of the Company’s ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting presentations are as follows:

Oral presentations :

Title: In Vivo HSC Gene Editing for Correction of the Sickle Cell Mutation Using RNA Gene Writers

Session: Innovations in In Vivo Targeting of HSPCs and Immune Cells

Presenter: Giulia Schiroli, Ph.D.

Date and Time: May 14, 2025, 3:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CDT

Location: Room 288-290

Title: Targeted LNP Delivery of an RNA Gene Writer In Vivo Enables Generation of Functional CAR-T Cells in a Humanized Mouse Model

Session: Innovations in In Vivo Targeting of HSPCs and Immune Cells

Presenter: Alberto De Iaco, Ph.D.

Date and Time: May 14, 2025, 4:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. CDT

Location: Room 288-290

Title: Development of a Comprehensive Framework for Assessing the Genomic Safety Profile of RNA Gene Writer Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

Session: On and Off-Target Method Development

Presenter: Sumanprava Giri, Ph.D.

Date and Time: May 17, 2025, 9:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. CDT

Location: Room 278-282

Title: Ionizable Lipid Development and LNP Formulation Optimization Enable the Use of RNA Gene Writers for In Vivo Treatment of Genetic Diseases in Liver

Session: Lipid Nanoparticles III

Presenter: Gun Su Han, Ph.D.

Date and Time: May 17, 2025, 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CDT

Location: Room 293-296

Poster Presentations :

Title: In Vivo RNA Delivery to T Cells and Hematopoietic Stem Cells in Humanized Mice and Non-Human Primates using Targeting Lipid Nanoparticles

Poster board #: 668

Presenter: Mike Monte, Ph.D.

Date and Time: May 13, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CDT

Location: Poster Hall I2

Title: A Potential Gene Editing Approach for AATD-Associated Liver and Lung Diseases Intended to Correct the PiZ Allele

Poster board #: 1512

Presenter: Zsanett Jancso, Ph.D.

Date and Time: May 15, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CDT

Location: Poster Hall I2

Title: Diji: the First Integrated Method to Analyze Single and Double-strand Breaks in GUIDE-seq and Digenome-seq Data for Unbiased Assessment of Editing Outcomes

Poster board #: 1632

Presenter: David Kuo, Ph.D.

Date and Time: May 15, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CDT

Location: Poster Hall I2

The company is also pleased to share that its Chief Regulatory Officer, Anne-Virginie Eggimann, has been named the recipient of this year’s ASGCT Catalyst Award – a reflection of her exceptional contributions to advancing the development of novel cell and gene therapies. Details are as follows:



Title: Founders, Mendell, and Catalyst Award Symposium

Session: General Session

Presenter: Anne-Virginie Eggimann, Catalyst Keynote

Date and Time: May 13, 2025, 3:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. CDT

Location: Hall F

About Tessera Therapeutics

Tessera Therapeutics is pioneering a new approach to genome engineering through the development of its Gene Writing™ and delivery platforms, with the aim to unlock broad new therapeutic frontiers. Our Gene Writing platform is designed to write therapeutic messages into the genome by efficiently changing single or multiple DNA base pairs, precisely correcting insertions and deletions, or adding exon-length sequences and whole genes. Our proprietary lipid nanoparticle delivery platform is designed to enable the in vivo delivery of RNA to targeted cell types. We believe our Gene Writing and delivery platforms will enable transformative genetic medicines to not only cure diseases that arise from errors in a single gene, but also modify inherited risk factors for common diseases and create engineered cells to treat cancer and potentially autoimmune and other diseases. Tessera Therapeutics was founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering, a life sciences innovation enterprise that conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability.

For more information about Tessera, please visit www.tesseratherapeutics.com.

