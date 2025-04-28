Portillo’s Announces Plan to Further Strengthen Board Through Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital

Parties will work together to identify a new director with restaurant operations experience

CHICAGO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s Inc. (“Portillo’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital, LLC (“Engaged Capital”). As part of the cooperation agreement, Portillo’s and Engaged Capital will cooperate to identify a new director with recent and relevant restaurant operating experience to be appointed to the Portillo’s Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Engaged Capital,” said Michael A. Miles, Jr., Portillo’s Chair of the Board. “The Board is committed to overseeing decisive action to drive traffic, improve margins and deliver industry-leading unit economics for shareholders. We appreciate the partnership with Engaged Capital to identify a new director to bring additional expertise to our Board, in addition to the role they played in introducing us to Jack Hartung, who was appointed to the Board in January.”

“Although we wish him well in his new role, we were disappointed it resulted in one of our nominees having to withdraw from this process. We are pleased to have been able to work constructively with the Board on an alternative solution for adding a highly qualified director with restaurant operating expertise,” said Glenn W. Welling, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Engaged Capital. “Portillo’s is one of the most iconic brands in the restaurant industry as demonstrated through industry leading AUVs in and outside of Chicago. Through the actions being taken to shrink restaurant size, drive sustainable same store sales, and improve restaurant margins, we continue to see a significant opportunity to create as much value for shareholders as Portillo’s delivers to their customers.”

Engaged Capital has also agreed to certain customary standstill and voting agreements. The cooperation agreement between the Company and Engaged Capital will be filed on a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Advisors

BofA Securities is serving as financial advisor, and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel to Portillo’s. Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP is serving as legal counsel to Engaged Capital.

About Portillo’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown to more than 90 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Fans can join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, at Portillo’s.com/perks to earn and redeem delicious rewards and offers. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

About Engaged Capital

Engaged Capital, LLC (“Engaged Capital”) is an investment advisor with a private equity-like investing style in the U.S. public equity markets. Engaged Capital seeks to help build sustainable businesses that create long-term stockholder value by engaging with and bringing an owner’s perspective to the managements and boards of undervalued public companies and working with them to unlock the embedded value within their businesses. Engaged Capital focuses on delivering superior, long-term, risk-adjusted returns for our limited partners. Engaged Capital was established in 2012 and is based in Newport Beach, California. Learn more at www.engagedcapital.com.

