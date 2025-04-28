Voyager Next-Generation CNS Capsids Featured at ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting

- Oral presentation on tau silencing gene therapy VY1706, which has previously shown up to 73% knockdown of tau mRNA in NHPs in the CNS following a single IV dose of 1.3e13 vg/kg -

- Featured data also include anti-amyloid gene therapy for Alzheimer’s disease, as well as multiple presentations on Voyager’s continued enhancements to its highly BBB penetrant novel capsids -

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging genetics to treat neurological diseases, today announced eight oral and poster presentations at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy’s (ASGCT) 28th annual meeting taking place in New Orleans, May 13-17, 2025.

“Voyager continues to raise the bar with our TRACER capsids. In multiple studies utilizing a variety of payloads, our capsids have transduced 43%-98% of neurons and 87-99% of astrocytes broadly across brain regions following a single intravenous 3e13 vg/kg dose in non-human primates,” said Todd Carter, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Voyager Therapeutics. “Our new data at ASGCT build on our strong foundation in developing gene therapies for Alzheimer’s disease: our tau silencing gene therapy VY1706, which will be featured in an oral presentation, has previously shown up to 73% knockdown of tau mRNA in NHPs following a single IV dose of 1.3e13 vg/kg, and we will also present data from our anti-amyloid gene therapy program. Our data also feature continued enhancements such as immune evasion to potentially increase the percentage of the population who could benefit from these treatments. With two INDs expected this year and another next year, we look forward to assessing and hopefully validating the performance of our capsids in humans.”

Anti-Tau and Anti-Amyloid Gene Therapies for Alzheimer’s Disease

Oral Presentation: Intravenous delivery of VY1706, a CNS penetrant AAV gene therapy for Alzheimer’s disease, provides broad tau lowering in NHP. Rajeev Sivasankaran, Ph.D., VP, Head of Neuroscience. Thursday, May 15, 2025, 8:50 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. CT

Cross-species BBB-penetrant IV-delivered AAV gene therapy provides broad and robust CNS tau lowering in tauopathy mouse models and non-human primate (#559). Hechen Bao, Ph.D., Scientist II, Neuroscience. Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT

One-time delivery of a vectorized anti-amyloid antibody for increased and sustained CNS expression and target engagement (#541). Cassandra Retzlaff, Ph.D., Scientist II, Neuroscience. Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT



Reducing Immunogenicity and Enhancing Developability and Manufacturing of Capsids

Oral Presentation: Discovery of AAV9-derived CNS capsids evading pre-existing neutralizing antibodies. Damien Maura, Ph.D., Senior Scientist II, Capsid Discovery. Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 2:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. CT

Machine-learning for AAV9 mutant-capsid screening for both production and ALPL-mediated transduction efficiency (#1911). Daniel Cox, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Data Sciences. Thursday, May 15, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

Assessment of two HEK293 cell line cloning strategies to improve AAV yield (#1954). Hung-Lun Hsu, Ph.D., Scientist II, Process Development. Thursday, May 15, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

Enabling large-scale implementation of anion exchange chromatography for full capsid enrichment of a novel adeno-associated viral vector (#1455). Tom Elich, B.S., Senior Engineer II, Process Development. Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

An alternative to detergent lysis: Promoting rAAV release to media by optimizing osmolality, pH and harvest timing (#1477). Christian Gagnon, M.S., Senior Associate Engineer, Process Development. Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT



Presentations will be available on Voyager’s website at: https://www.voyagertherapeutics.com/science-publications/.

About the TRACER™ Capsid Discovery Platform

Voyager’s TRACER™ (Tropism Redirection of AAV by Cell-type-specific Expression of RNA) capsid discovery platform is a broadly applicable, RNA-based screening platform that enables rapid discovery of novel AAV capsids to enable gene therapy. Voyager has leveraged TRACER to create multiple families of novel capsids that, following intravenous delivery in preclinical studies, harness the extensive vasculature of the central nervous system (CNS) to cross the blood-brain barrier and transduce a broad range of CNS regions and cell types. In cross-species preclinical studies (rodents and multiple non-human primate species), intravenous delivery of TRACER-generated capsids resulted in widespread payload expression across the CNS at relatively low doses, enabling selection of multiple development candidates in Voyager’s wholly-owned and partnered gene therapy programs for neurologic diseases.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging the power of human genetics to modify the course of – and ultimately cure – neurological diseases. Our pipeline includes programs for Alzheimer’s disease, Friedreich’s ataxia, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple other diseases of the central nervous system. Many of our programs are derived from our TRACER™ AAV capsid discovery platform, which we have used to generate novel capsids and identify associated receptors to potentially enable high brain penetration with genetic medicines following intravenous dosing. Some of our programs are wholly owned, and some are advancing with partners including Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. For more information, visit http://www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

