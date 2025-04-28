Shape Therapeutics Announces Multiple Oral and Poster Presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 28th Annual Meeting

Data support potential of innovative gene therapy using novel RNA editing, paired with targeted AAV.ai delivery and scalable manufacturing platforms

SEATTLE, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shape Therapeutics, a leader in RNA-based gene therapy, today announced the acceptance of multiple abstracts, including two oral presentations, at the upcoming 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) that will take place May 13-17, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“We look forward to sharing a bolus of data at this year’s ASGCT as it builds on our scientific body of evidence that support the development of our programmable RNA medicines to shape the future of gene therapy through precise RNA editing, targeted AAV.ai delivery and scalable manufacturing,” stated David Huss, Ph.D., CSO and acting CEO of Shape Therapeutics.

Details of the presentations are below:

Presentation Title: Programmable RNA Editing Enables Precise Protein Modulation in the Central Nervous System

Presenter: Dr. Alison VanSchoiack, Shape Therapeutics

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 5:30-7:00pm CT

Session Title: Wednesday Poster Reception

Session Room: Poster Hall I2

Presentation Title: Comprehensive Evaluation of TruStable™ vs Transient Production Systems of AAV Vector Manufacturing

Presenter: Ken Prentice, Shape Therapeutics

Session Date and Time: Thursday, May 15, 2025, 5:30-7:00pm CT

Session Title: Thursday Poster Reception

Session Room: Poster Hall I2

Oral Presentation Title: Systemically Delivered AAV5-Based Capsid Variants Enable up to 88% Targeted RNA Editing in Primate Brain

Presenter: Dr. Rick Sullivan, Shape Therapeutics

Session Date and Time: Friday, May 16, 2025, 1:45-2:00pm CT

Session Title: AAV Gene Transfer (B): Ocular, Neurological & Immune Cell Systems

Session Room: NOLA Theater A

Oral Presentation Title: Mechanistic Insights Enhance Multi-Serotype Production in the TruStable™ AAV Producer Cell Line

Presenter: Dr. Sandhya Pande, Shape Therapeutics

Session Date and Time: Friday, May 16, 2025, 5:00-5:15pm CT

Session Title: AAV Vector Manufacturing: Plasmids & Cell Line Development

Session Room: NOLA Theater C

About Shape Therapeutics

ShapeTX is an AI-driven genomic medicines company focused on creating curative and transformative medicines through its programmable RNA editing technology. By focusing on three differentiated pillars of value, ShapeTX utilizes its RNAfix® technology, targeted AAV.ai delivery system and TruStable™ manufacturing platform to advance a strong internal pipeline of RNA therapeutics across a wide range of diseases, including ABCA4-related diseases and neurological disorders. You can find us at shapetx.com and on LinkedIn and X.

