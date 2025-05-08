accept.blue Strengthens Reseller Support with Key Senior Hires

New team members deepen expertise in mobile payments, EMV solutions, and reseller support.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- accept.blue, the modern gateway technology platform powering seamless payment solutions, announced the addition of three senior team members, further advancing its commitment to resellers and their merchants.Joining as SVP of Global Engineering is Yoel Stern , who brings extensive experience building user-centric software from the ground up. Yoel will lead accept.blue’s upcoming suite of mobile payment solutions, aimed at delivering greater flexibility and innovation for merchants across industries.To strengthen in-person payment capabilities, Brenda Murphy has been appointed as EMV Support Lead. A veteran of Equinox Payments, Brenda is recognized for her deep technical knowledge and exceptional customer service. She will drive the next generation of terminal solutions at accept.blue, enhancing the in-person payment experience and broadening solution offerings. Joe Mason joins as Reseller Support Lead. With over a decade of experience at Fiserv supporting client onboarding, product implementation, and process optimization, Joe will enhance the reseller experience through streamlined training, configuration, and ongoing support.“These strategic hires reflect our ongoing investment in the success of our reseller partners and their merchants,” said Ben Frisch, Director of Business Development at accept.blue. “We remain committed to providing not only best-in-class technology, but also the expert support needed to drive growth and innovation.”About accept.blueaccept.blue is a white-label payment gateway provider empowering the most successful ISOs and ISVs. Utilizing interchange optimization and advanced processing technologies, accept.blue offers the most cost-effective gateway solution available to resellers and merchants nationwide. Key features include Card and ACH processing, recurring billing, electronic invoicing, a secure customer vault, developer-friendly APIs, hosted payment pages, and extensive fraud prevention. With an intense focus on user experience, innovative solutions, and exceptional support, accept.blue is the preferred choice for ISOs and their merchants. For more information, visit www.accept.blue

