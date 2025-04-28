Metropolitan Water District of Southern California Uses BetterFleet Software to Manage Charging in Zero-Emission Fleet Transition

California Energy Commission grant supports installation of EV charge management software at Metropolitan

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A California Energy Commission grant could help Metropolitan Water District of Southern California in its transition to zero-emission vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The grant funding awarded to BetterFleet allows the company to provide its charge management software to Metropolitan and other utilities, allowing them to test the software’s ability to reduce electricity charges, optimize vehicle availability, and help mitigate strain on the power grid, which is particularly crucial as large fleets across California continue to electrify.

With 20 electric vehicles and 21 chargers installed at multiple Metropolitan facilities, this initiative aligns with the agency’s Climate Action Plan. That plan sets a path to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reach carbon neutrality by 2045, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to sustainability while ensuring water reliability to millions of Southern California residents.

Established in 1928, Metropolitan is the largest wholesale water provider in the United States, delivering water to 26 member agencies serving nearly 19 million people across six counties. Its extensive fleet includes specialized maintenance trucks, utility vans, and passenger cars, each with unique charging needs. Using BetterFleet’s charge management software, Metropolitan can monitor EV charging sessions in real-time, dynamically adjust charging schedules based on demand, respond to emergency power needs for other areas by quickly shutting off all chargers at once, and reduce electricity demand charges without compromising operational needs.

The grant is part of a CEC Clean Transportation Program initiative – the Responsive, Easy Charging Products with Dynamic Signals initiative – that is designed to accelerate the deployment of user-friendly charging solutions that can respond to dynamic grid signals.

“Incorporating zero-emission vehicles is key to our broader carbon neutrality goals outlined in our Climate Action Plan,” said Liz Crosson, Metropolitan’s chief sustainability, resilience and innovation officer. “Using advanced charge management software will help us realize cost savings and maintain efficient operations while we transition to cleaner transportation.”

Funding under this grant enables Metropolitan to test the BetterFleet platform on several of its chargers. The CEC funding also covers the cost of a new DC fast charging station for the fleet.

“Balancing the needs of the energy market with the needs of fleets is complex but vital. By leveraging our advanced charge management solution along with the CEC’s support, Metropolitan can optimize its operations while minimizing the impact on the grid. This project sets up California for a sustainable transition to zero-emission fleets,” said Daniel Hilson, CEO of BetterFleet.

BetterFleet’s charge management system provides a user-friendly portal for Metropolitan staff to track vehicle charge levels, set smart charging schedules, and receive real-time notifications about grid constraints or energy pricing. Machine learning algorithms and digital twin technology enhance the platform’s predictive capabilities, accurately estimating how much time remains for each vehicle to charge, projecting vehicle range, and enabling data-driven decisions for fleet dispatch. These features play a crucial role in containing operating costs—particularly electricity demand charges—while balancing the needs of Metropolitan’s operations.

