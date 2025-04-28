Submit Release
Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2024 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $9.4 Million For the Year Ended December 31, 2024

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $9.4 million, or $200.09 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $5.3 million, or $113.56 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Book value per weighted share at December 31, 2024 was $976.60, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $772.67 at December 31, 2023.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $5.1 million from $9.2 million a year ago to $14.3 million. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $22.2 million from $29.4 million to $51.6 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $1.3 million from $4.7 million to $6.0 million and gross written premiums increased $30.8 million, moving from $195.6 million to $226.4 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 85.4% to 75.5%.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, fee income increased $5.6 million from $16.5 million a year ago to $22.1 million and gross written premiums increased $248.1 million, moving from $666.6 million to $914.7 million. For both the quarter and the year, direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and organic growth in existing programs. Year to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 69.2% to 64.0%.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, operating expenses increased $0.4 million from $3.8 million to $4.2 million. For the year ended December 31, 2024, operating expenses increased $0.8 million from $12.1 million to $12.9 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
       
       
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets      
Investments:      
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 143,633     $ 132,600  
Cash and cash equivalents   46,600       56,854  
Restricted cash   4,861       964  
Accrued investment income   1,029       972  
Premiums receivable   211,771       174,350  
Deferred insurance premiums   267,765       219,828  
Reinsurance balances receivable, net   413,541       349,480  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   10,215       9,152  
Intangible assets   4,800       4,800  
Goodwill   33,050       33,050  
Other assets   3,972       3,719  
Total Assets $ 1,141,237     $ 985,769  
       
       
Liabilities and Equity      
Liabilities:      
Loss and loss expense reserve $ 421,018     $ 332,657  
Deferred commission income   7,154       6,878  
Unearned premiums   281,176       230,301  
Ceded premium payable   209,033       183,969  
Payable to general agents   276       10,885  
Funds withheld   126,839       136,471  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   26,256       25,724  
Notes payable   20,771       20,771  
Non-owned interest in VIE   300       300  
Interest payable   578       578  
Deferred tax liability   1,956       648  
Total Liabilities   1,095,357       949,182  
       
Shareholders' Equity:      
Common shares   4,698       4,698  
Additional paid-in capital   189,179       189,179  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)   (3,561 )     (3,454 )
Retained deficit   (144,436 )     (153,836 )
Total Shareholders' Equity   45,880       36,587  
       
       
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,141,237     $ 985,769  
       

See Notes to December 31, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com  

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
               
               
  Three months ended December 31,   Twelve months ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues              
               
Net premiums earned $ 14,344     $ 9,248     $ 51,610     $ 29,351  
Fee income   5,985       4,693       22,078       16,540  
               
Net investment income   483       273       1,401       829  
Net realized gains on investments   -       (53 )     47       2,809  
Other income   29       23       87       87  
               
               
Total revenues   20,841       14,184       75,223       49,616  
               
Expenses              
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   10,827       7,899       33,035       20,315  
Acquisition expenses   3,630       2,560       14,812       8,939  
Operating expenses   4,234       3,790       12,910       12,142  
Interest expense   578       585       2,313       2,237  
               
Total expenses   19,269       14,834       63,070       43,633  
               
               
Pre-tax net profit (loss) $ 1,572     $ (650 )   $ 12,153     $ 5,983  
Income tax (expense)   (461 )     (648 )     (2,753 )     (648 )
               
Net profit (loss) available to common shareholders   1,111       (1,298 )     9,400       5,335  
               
               
Net profit (loss) per common share:              
Basic $ 23.65     $ (27.63 )   $ 200.09     $ 113.56  
Diluted   23.65       (27.63 )     200.09       113.56  
               
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic   46,979       46,979       46,979       46,979  
Diluted   46,979       46,979       46,979       46,979  
               

See Notes to December 31, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com  


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

