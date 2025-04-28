Fluence Energy’s (FLNC) Troubles Mount as Investors Allege Misleading Financials and Ties to Siemens, AES – Hagens Berman

FLNC Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm Before May 12th Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman notifies investors that class action litigation has been filed against Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until May 12, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2025

The Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Securities Class Action:

Fluence Energy, a major player in the fast-growing battery storage sector, is facing intensifying scrutiny from investors and regulators after a series of revelations about its business practices and financial health. The company, which provides energy storage products, delivery services, and digital solutions for power assets, has been accused in a federal lawsuit of painting an overly optimistic picture of its competitive standing and future prospects.

According to court filings, Fluence allegedly misrepresented the strength of its sales pipeline and order backlog, while masking a slowdown in sales and earnings growth. The complaint contends that the company engaged in aggressive revenue pull-forwards and selectively applied earnings adjustments to bolster its reported results—practices that, investors say, left investors in the dark about the true state of the business.

The company’s fortunes began to unravel publicly on February 22, 2024, when short seller Blue Orca Capital released a report detailing a lawsuit filed by Siemens Energy, an affiliate of one of Fluence’s founders and a major revenue source. The suit accused Fluence of misrepresentation, breach of contract, and fraud. The Blue Orca report further alleged that much of Fluence’s recent growth was driven by accounting maneuvers rather than genuine business expansion. Shares fell 13 percent on the news, closing at $14.73.

Fluence pushed back, insisting that its relationships with Siemens and The AES Corporation—another key founder and customer—remained strong. But the company’s reassurances were soon tested again. On February 10, 2025, Fluence announced a net loss of $57 million, or $0.32 per share, for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues down 49 percent from a year earlier. The company lowered its revenue guidance for the rest of the year, citing “customer-driven delays in signing certain contracts” and “competitive pressures” as reasons for the revised outlook. The stock plunged 46 percent, closing at $7.00 the following day.

Hagens Berman’s Investigation

Fluence Energy’s recent turmoil has also drawn the attention of Hagens Berman, a prominent securities class action law firm, which is now actively investigating the company’s financial disclosures and accounting practices. The firm’s inquiry centers on whether Fluence misled investors through inaccurate financial reporting and failed to adequately disclose material risks tied to its relationships with founding partners Siemens and AES, as well as the fallout from the Siemens Energy lawsuit.

“Given the magnitude of losses suffered by Fluence investors and the serious questions raised about the company’s financial disclosures, our investigation is focused on whether investors were misled about the true risks facing the business,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Fluence Energy should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability.

Legal Disclaimer:

