Signature HealthCARE at Summerfield Hosts Car Giveaway Kickoff BBQ – April 30

Signature HealthCARE at Summerfield is hosting a fun, festive “Walk-In Wednesday with Sue” — a special kickoff barbecue to launch the company’s exciting Drive Home Success employee referral program. Team members who refer a full-time LPN or RN will be entered to win a brand-new car!

This lighthearted event will feature Chef Moon on the grill, Derby-themed games, and a peek at a similar vehicle on display to give staff a taste of the grand prize.



Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Event Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Best media time: 11:30 a.m. for BBQ + car visuals and interviews



Signature HealthCARE at Summerfield

1877 Farnsley Rd, Louisville, KY 40216

Staff engaging in Derby games like stick horse races

Barbecue grill action with Chef Moon

A similar car on display to spotlight the giveaway

Staff and leadership interviews

Prizes and cheerful community vibe

Signature HealthCARE is a leading provider of long-term care, rehabilitation, and health services, operating facilities across multiple states. With a mission-driven approach, Signature HealthCARE is committed to transforming elder care through innovation, advocacy, and excellence in service.

Laura Ott Signature Healthcare (502) 648-3550 lott@signaturehealthcarellc.com

