Milestone Consensus Statement on AI Issued by Power Users As Part of the Health IT End-Users Alliance

Chicago, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since taking office in January, the Trump-Vance Administration has signaled a new government approach to artificial intelligence (AI), emphasizing a “forward leaning” and “pro innovation” approach to the implementation and use of AI, including within the healthcare space. To guide these ongoing policy discussions, the Health IT End-Users Alliance (HITEU Alliance)—an alliance of health information professionals, providers and organizations that use health IT in the provision of care—has released a Consensus Statement on AI in Healthcare. This statement calls for the adoption of a set of common principles to ensure a proper balance between fostering AI innovation while ensuring there are appropriate guardrails and appropriate regulatory oversights as the use and adoption of AI accelerates in healthcare.



"AI is revolutionizing healthcare delivery and management, demanding a paradigm shift in how we approach technology implementation," stated Lauren Riplinger, JD, American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) Chief Public Policy & Impact Officer. "Health IT end-users, whether they be HI professionals or providers, are on the front lines of deploying AI tools and therefore are acutely aware of the opportunities and risks associated with deploying such technologies. AI solutions must be developed and deployed with a focus on safety, transparency, and the end-user experience. The Alliance’s consensus statement is representative of the end-user community coming together to develop a set of common principles to inform ongoing policy discussions within the Administration and the US Congress.



The HITEU Alliance AI Consensus Statement identifies critical areas requiring immediate attention including:

Clear Regulation & Oversight: Emphasizing that AI should augment, not replace, human expertise, the statement calls for policymakers to establish risk-based regulations that ensure AI tools are rigorously validated, safe, and equitable.

Transparency & Trust: Advocating for transparency in AI systems, the statement underscores the need for patients and providers to understand how AI operates, how decisions are made, and how data is utilized.

End-User Participation & Leadership: Highlighting the importance of engaging the health IT end-user community, the statement calls for engaging end-users throughout the entire lifecycle of AI tool development, use, implementation, and post-market surveillance.

Privacy & Security: Prioritizing data protection and cybersecurity, the statement calls for AI tools to adhere to stringent privacy standards.

Reducing Administrative Burden: Aiming to enhance efficiency, the statement advocates for AI solutions that simplify workflows rather than adding unnecessary complexity.

"The family medicine experience is based on a deeply personal physician-patient interaction that requires support from technology, including AI,” said Jen Brull, MD, FAAFP, President of the American Academy of Family Physicians. “As a result, family physicians know the importance of responsible and secure AI development, training implementation and monitoring in our health care system. We’ve seen how AI can reduce administrative burdens, allowing more focus on patient care, but also recognize that it cannot replace a physician or our relationships with patients. We continue to partner with policymakers and health care leaders to ensure AI preserves and enhances primary care.”

Representing the voices of health information professionals, physicians, hospitals, and other front-line health care providers and organizations, the Health IT End-Users Alliance, remains steadfast in its commitment to improving healthcare policies and technology standards that reflect the real-world end-user experience.



About the HITEU Alliance

The Health IT End-Users Alliance seeks to advance end-user perspectives in health IT policy and standards development and provides a collective voice to move beyond end-user involvement to end-user leadership. Members include, the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), American College of Physicians (ACP), American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), AMGA , Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), OCHIN and Premier, Inc.

About AHIMA

American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) is a global nonprofit association of health information (HI) professionals with more than 67,000 members and 100,000 credentials worldwide. AHIMA’s mission of empowering people to impact health® ensures that health information remains accurate, accessible, and trusted—enabling quality care for patients everywhere. For more information, visit ahima.org.

