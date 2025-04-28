Arovia Named Top 5 Startup at eMerge Americas for Disruptive Portable Display Innovation

Splay earns standout recognition placing in the Top 5 out of 1,300 startups

HOUSTON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arovia, a Texas-based innovator in portable display technology, has been named one of the Top 5 Startups at the eMerge Americas conference, held annually in Miami, FL. Selected from a pool of over 1,300 startups competing in the Emerge Accelerators program, Arovia was honored for its groundbreaking Splay, a 2-in-1 foldable 25-inch display and projector, that delivers big-screen performance in a compact, travel-friendly form.

Heading into the conference, Arovia was first selected as one of the Top 100 startups, earning a prime booth space at the March 2025 event. The team impressed judges, investors, and industry leaders with live demonstrations of Splay’s capabilities. Over two days of hands-on engagement, founder pitches, and real-time feedback, Arovia advanced into the Top 25, and ultimately, the Top 5 startups overall.

“We built Splay to solve real-world pain points,” said Alex Wesley, CEO and Co-Founder of Arovia. “Being recognized at eMerge is a huge validation of our vision. This community of investors and entrepreneurs saw the future we’re building—and that’s incredibly energizing.”

At its core, Splay is engineered for versatility. It serves as a full HD display when you need it and a powerful short-throw projector when you don’t. Splay is powered by rechargeable battery, includes built-in speakers, and eliminates the clutter and cords of traditional setups. Whether you’re in the field, on the road, or setting up a home theater outdoors, Splay adapts to your environment—delivering big-screen performance from a collapsible package.

The recognition at eMerge Americas marks another major milestone in Arovia’s rapid ascent. With a growing portfolio of portable display technology, including the upcoming Splay Max, the company is poised to redefine how people work, play, and connect on the go.

Founded by optical engineer Alex Wesley and mechanical engineer George Zhu, Arovia is a Texas-based company redefining portable display technology. Their flagship product, Splay, is the world’s first fully collapsible display and projector—delivering a 2-in-1 HD experience that fits in your bag. Recently recognized as a Top 5 Startup at eMerge Americas, Arovia is on a mission to empower people to work and play wherever they go—with freedom, clarity, and ease. Learn more at www.arovia.com

