INTOO’s Peak Performance Masterclass Wins Best New B2B Service in 2025 American Business Awards®

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTOO was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the New Product & Service - Business-to-Business Services category in The 23rd Annual American Business Awards® on Thursday.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. INTOO’s Peak Performance Masterclass was nominated in the Best New Product & Service category for Business-to-Business Services.

The Peak Performance Masterclass, led by executive coach Eric Reiners, combines learnings from neuroscience and sports science to help leaders develop sustained focus and productivity while increasing enjoyment of work. INTOO has had 1,152 class registrations from 52 countries, with 96% rating the session as “excellent” or “very good.” In addition, 81% of participants reported that their engagement with their employer increased because of the session.

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

As one judge commented, “The course's focus on energy management, efficiency, and intrinsic motivation offers a comprehensive framework for fostering productivity while preventing burnout.”

“We are excited to bring this innovative programming to leaders looking for new ways to get better results,” said Mira Greenland, INTOO’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Our own employees have benefited from Eric’s engaging sessions, and the feedback from participants has been enthusiastic. This class reflects INTOO’s commitment to innovative workforce solutions that inspire and empower individuals to reach their full potential.”

“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”

