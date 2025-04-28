MAKE Wellness Announces Executive Lineup to Manage Expansion and Innovation

MAKE Wellness CEO Justin Serra MAKE Wellness Chief Science Officer Dr. Mark Bartlett Tyler Whitehead, COO of MAKE Wellness

Seasoned Industry Executives Join Health And Wellness Company To Continue Rapid Growth

We’re excited to welcome Dr. Bartlett and Mr. Whitehead as co-founders and executives, helping drive innovation, growth, and empowerment for the brand and customers worldwide.” — Justin Serra, CEO

ST. GEORGE , UT, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAKE Wellness , founded by entrepreneur and multi-faceted business leader Justin Prince , has announced two additional co-founders and seasoned executives, Mark R. Bartlett, Ph.D. and Tyler Whitehead, to round out their all-star team. In addition to Prince, they will complement the current managing team of co-founders including veteran health and wellness executives Justin Serra (CEO), Robert Finigan (CMO), and Truman Hunt (Executive Chairman of the Board).Dr. Mark Bartlett, who joins as Chief Scientific Officer, is a visionary scientist and accomplished leader with over three decades of experience in advancing the frontiers of nutritional science, health, and wellness. Renowned for his ability to merge cutting-edge research with impactful product development, he has shaped the success of global companies such as Nu Skin/Pharmanex and Young Living Essential Oils, while inspiring teams and audiences worldwide. Bartlett’s scientific contributions extend beyond industry, and his research spans immunology, cancer biology, and plant biochemistry, earning him a Fogarty Postdoctoral Fellowship at the NIH and numerous publications in esteemed journals. His work has also resulted in several patents, underscoring his commitment to transforming research into practical, life-changing solutions.An engaging international speaker, Dr. Bartlett has shared his expertise with audiences in over 40 countries, distilling complex scientific concepts into actionable insights. Whether addressing 20 people or 20,000 people, his talks on nutrition, anti-aging, genetics, and wellness resonate with scientists and lay audiences alike. As the Chief Scientific Officer for MAKE Wellness, Dr. Bartlett leads the exploration of peptides as a revolutionary tool for human health. His work with plant-derived Bioactive Precision Peptides™ accelerates the discovery of targeted health solutions, setting new benchmarks in wellness innovation.Tyler Whitehead has spent the majority of his career as a founder and C-suite executive in the healthy living space; including personal care, nutritional, and dietary supplement verticals in the direct selling industry and beyond. His ability to bring proprietary strategies to bear on some of the most complex problems in hybrid business models—leveraging technology and human power harmoniously—is at the core of his decision to join the MAKE Wellness team.Tyler was CEO of Arbonne, where he led the company through a massive digital transformation, ultimately revitalizing the brand and business model while also navigating the disruptions of the health crisis. Whitehead also served in various executive roles including President for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., where he managed strategic global projects and sales and operations. He has long embraced the value of unleashing human potential through finding the intersection of purpose and people, and he is thrilled to be a part of the growing MAKE Wellness mission of “Unlocking Human Potential.”Other relevant industry roles include: serving as a Board Member of the Direct Selling Association (DSA); CEO Council for the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA); and the Board of Directors of the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN).“We are thrilled to welcome both Dr. Bartlett and Mr. Whitehead as investors, co-founders, and key executives,” says Justin Serra, Co-Founder and CEO. “We fundamentally believe they will be a big part of the company’s value creation and innovation, and will play an integral role in delivering on our promise of empowerment— not only for our affiliates, but for our customers around the world.”About MAKE WellnessMAKE Wellness is a next-generation health and wellness company specializing in proprietary bioactive precision peptides. Combining the rigor of advanced scientific research with the purity of natural ingredients, the company delivers targeted dietary supplement and nutritional solutions for optimal health, performance, and vitality. With a commitment to transparency, quality, and innovation, MAKE Wellness is creating a new category and revolutionizing personalized wellness, inspiring a global community to live healthier, more empowered lives.

MAKE Wellness - Unlocking Human Potential

