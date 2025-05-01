Personalised Orthopaedic Care for Hip and Knee Injuries Now Available Across Melbourne with PJS Orthopaedics

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals experiencing hip and knee injuries now have expanded access to specialised orthopaedic care through PJS Orthopaedics. Led by Dr Parminder J Singh, the practice offers a personalised approach to the diagnosis and treatment of hip and knee conditions, aiming to improve mobility and overall quality of life.

Dr. Singh, a Melbourne-based orthopaedic and trauma surgeon, specialises in hip and knee joint preservation techniques and precision joint surgery. His areas of expertise include both surgical and non-surgical treatments, depending on the severity and nature of the patient’s condition.

For hip-related concerns, the team provides a comprehensive range of treatments, including hip arthroscopy, anterior hip replacement, hip keyhole surgery, and hip fracture management. Non-surgical options, such as hip injections and cooled radiofrequency therapy, are also available to help manage pain and delay the progression of conditions like osteoarthritis.

Patients experiencing knee pain or injury can consult with the specialists regarding a wide variety of treatment options. These include knee arthroscopy, robotic knee replacement, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction, meniscal repair, cartilage grafting, and knee fracture treatment. Non-surgical management techniques are also offered to help improve function and reduce discomfort.

Appointments are available at consulting locations across Melbourne, including East Melbourne, Werribee, Richmond, Box Hill, Mornington, and Mount Waverley. Surgeries are performed at several leading hospitals, such as St. Vincent’s Private Hospital East Melbourne, Epworth Private Hospital Richmond, and The Bays Hospital Mornington.

“At PJS Orthopaedics Melbourne, we believe that effective treatment starts with understanding the individual,” said Dr. Singh. “We are committed to providing personalised care that supports each patient’s recovery and lifestyle.”

Consultations focus on providing patients with a thorough understanding of their condition and the range of available treatment options. The team utilises the latest specialist techniques, including minimally invasive surgery where appropriate, to support faster recovery and optimal outcomes.

Treatment plans are developed based on individual needs, whether injuries are the result of ageing, trauma, or sports activities. The approach emphasises joint preservation and mobility restoration, aiming to assist patients in returning to daily activities as smoothly as possible.

PJS Orthopaedics continues to deliver high-standard orthopaedic care, supported by Dr Singh’s international experience and commitment to patient-centred treatment strategies.

For more information about consultation locations or available treatment options, individuals are encouraged to visit the PJS Orthopaedics website at https://pjsorthopaedics.com.au.

About PJS Orthopaedics

PJS Orthopaedics is a Melbourne-based orthopaedic practice specialising in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of hip and knee conditions. With a focus on personalised care, the team combines clinical expertise with a patient-centred approach to help individuals achieve optimal outcomes. Services range from conservative management to complex surgical interventions, all tailored to the patient’s needs.

