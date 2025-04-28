STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police announces next round of recruiting pop-up tests

WATERBURY, Vermont (Monday, April 28, 2025) — The Vermont State Police’s next two pop-up tests for potential new recruits will take place this weekend in Caledonia and Rutland counties.

The unique tests, launched late last year, allow people with an interest in becoming a state trooper to just show up without an appointment, application or taking any prior steps. Potential recruits should prepare to take a physical fitness test that includes running and rowing, and bring along any questions they have about a career with one of the country’s most highly regarded state police agencies.

Pop-up tests are scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 3, at Fair Haven Union High School, 33 Mechanic St. in Fair Haven, and St. Johnsbury Academy, 1000 Main St. in St Johnsbury.

In addition, the Vermont State Police announces the availability of a new hiring incentive: Troopers are eligible to receive up to $10,000 in tuition reimbursement from an accredited institution, payable over five years.

More information about what it takes to become a Vermont state trooper, how to apply, requirements and benefits of joining VSP are available on VSP’s hiring website. Potential applicants also can reach out with any questions directly to a recruiter from the website, or ask them at either of this Saturday’s pop-up testing locations.

Among the benefits of Vermont State Police employment is a starting annual salary of $71,108 with a $5,000 sign-on bonus; a take-home cruiser; and a generous benefits package including health, dental and vision insurance, paid time off, overtime opportunities and more.

Applicants who are hired by VSP begin their careers by attending and the Vermont Police Academy. The next class begins July 14, 2025, at the police academy in Pittsford with VSP’s three-week Pre-Basic program. The full 120th Basic Training class, for all new police officers in Vermont, takes place at the academy from Aug. 4 to Nov. 26.

- 30 -