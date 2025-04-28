BCI Troop B West -New Haven/ Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5004000
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Ryan Normile
STATION: BCI Troop B West - New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/02/2024 at approximately 1002 hours
TOWN: Middlebury
VIOLATION(S):
Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent
ACCUSED: Jonathan A. Wieman
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual offenses or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 2, 2024, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Jonathan A. Wieman (48) of Middlebury, VT after receiving a report involving explicit images being posted to an online platform. Investigation revealed that in 2024, Wieman posted sexually explicit images online without the adult individual’s consent. On April 28, 2025, Wieman turned himself in at the New Haven Barracks and was issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/30/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
