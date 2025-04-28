Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,182 in the last 365 days.

BCI Troop B West -New Haven/ Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5004000

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Ryan Normile

STATION: BCI Troop B West - New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 09/02/2024 at approximately 1002 hours

TOWN: Middlebury

 

VIOLATION(S):

 

Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan A. Wieman

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual offenses or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 2, 2024, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Jonathan A. Wieman (48) of Middlebury, VT after receiving a report involving explicit images being posted to an online platform. Investigation revealed that in 2024, Wieman posted sexually explicit images online without the adult individual’s consent. On April 28, 2025, Wieman turned himself in at the New Haven Barracks and was issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/30/2025 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BCI Troop B West -New Haven/ Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more