New Florida Clinic Offers Faster Autism and ADHD Evaluations for Families in Need

Most ADHD and Autism Evaluations Have a 90 Day Waitlist; That's Not the Case at Verdant Psychology

SAINT PETERSBURG, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verdant Psychology, a telehealth-based psychology practice, is proud to expand its diagnostic services across Florida—providing quicker access to ADHD, autism, and learning disability evaluations for children, teens, and adults statewide.

At a time when many families face months-long waitlists for testing, Verdant Psychology offers an alternative: timely, evidence-based evaluations led by Dr. Matt Miceli, a licensed psychologist with over a decade of experience in psychological assessment and neurodevelopmental conditions.

“Families are often left waiting in uncertainty, ” said Dr. Miceli. “We want to provide clarity faster—because answers shouldn’t have to wait. ”

Through remote services, the clinic offers ADHD Testing Florida and Autism Testing Florida options for clients in Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa, Gainesville, and beyond. Evaluations are tailored to each individual and are conducted entirely online, allowing for flexibility, comfort, and accessibility.

Dr. Miceli and his team work with individuals who may be unsure whether ADHD or autism fits their experience. The practice also specializes in identifying executive functioning challenges and learning differences, with a focus on practical next steps following diagnosis.

“Getting a diagnosis isn’t about a label—it’s about self-understanding and having the tools to thrive,” added Dr. Miceli. “We aim to make that process as supportive and transparent as possible.”

To meet growing demand, Verdant Psychology has expanded availability and simplified the scheduling process through its website. Families and individuals seeking neurodevelopmental testing can learn more or book a consultation by visiting: https://www.verdantpsychology.com/adhd-testing-orlando-fl.

About Verdant Psychology

Founded by Dr. Matt Miceli, Verdant Psychology is a remote psychology clinic offering comprehensive psychological evaluations and therapy to clients in Florida, Washington, and Nevada. With a focus on clarity, compassion, and clinical excellence, the practice supports individuals across the lifespan through evaluations for ADHD, autism and learning disorders.

