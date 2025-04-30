Kalto Joins Tiendanube to Empower E-commerce Merchants in Mexico with Financial Services

Tiendanube & Kalto teams

Tiendanube, Latin America’s Leading E-commerce Platform, Leverages Kalto’s Expertise to Launch Pago Nube and Expand Financial Solutions for SMBs

Our mission has always been to empower entrepreneurs, and with this agreement, we’re taking a significant step towards revolutionizing how financial services integrate with e-commerce in Mexico.” — Rodrigo Rivera, Chief Strategy Officer at Tiendanube

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiendanube, the leading e-commerce platform in Latin America valued at $3.1 billion USD, is excited to expand its fintech offerings by welcoming Kalto into its family. Kalto is a B2B payments platform based in Mexico, specializing in optimizing cash flow for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) through innovative financial services, a mission that aligns seamlessly with Tiendanube’s vision of empowering entrepreneurs across the region.This agreement marks a pivotal milestone in Tiendanube’s commitment to enhancing the capabilities of e-commerce sellers in Mexico. By leveraging Kalto’s expertise, Tiendanube will launch Pago Nube in Mexico, a native checkout solution tailored to the needs of its merchants. Pago Nube is set to roll out in the second quarter of 2025, delivering a seamless and efficient payment experience for both sellers and their customers. Following the launch of Pago Nube, Tiendanube plans to introduce a suite of financial services to support its merchants' growth and resilience, including credit lines to manage cash flow and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options for customers."With Kalto’s expertise in financial services and Tiendanube’s unparalleled reach in the Latin American e-commerce market, this agreement sets the foundation for a robust local ecosystem where Mexican merchants have access to the tools they need to thrive." said Rodrigo Rivera, Chief Strategy Officer at Tiendanube. "Our mission has always been to empower entrepreneurs, and with this agreement, we’re taking a significant step towards revolutionizing how financial services integrate with e-commerce in Mexico."Kalto’s CEO & Co-founder, Dan Pinchasi, shared his excitement about joining Tiendanube: “From the beginning, Kalto’s mission has been to equip SMBs with financial tools that foster growth and resilience. Joining Tiendanube enables us to scale that mission by integrating financial services directly into an e-commerce ecosystem that’s transforming Latin America. We look forward to delivering innovative solutions like Pago Nube and empowering merchants with financial support at every stage of their journey.”Tiendanube and Kalto’s teams share a mutual dedication to fostering innovation and creating opportunities for SMBs. This agreement underscores Tiendanube’s commitment to strengthening its position as the premier e-commerce enabler in Latin America while meeting the evolving needs of its merchants.About TiendanubeTiendanube is Latin America’s leading e-commerce platform, empowering more than 150,000 businesses to create, manage, and scale their online stores. With a valuation of $3.1 billion USD, Tiendanube blends cutting-edge technology with deep local expertise, offering world-class solutions tailored to entrepreneurs across Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and beyond.About KaltoKalto is a Mexico-based B2B payments platform dedicated to empowering SMBs with fintech solutions that foster growth and operational efficiency. Through innovative payment solutions, credit lines, and comprehensive financial management services, Kalto has become a trusted partner for Mexican SMBs. Founded by Joel Liurner and Dan Pinchasi, the company has attracted investments from renowned investors such as Kaszek Ventures, QED Investors, Picus Capital, and Marathon Ventures.

