Studies Show Insurance Barriers and Costs Influence Screening, Treatment and Access in Urology

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas sheds light on the significant impact of insurance barriers and healthcare costs on urologic care across the United States.

Highlights include findings that high-deductible health plans are linked to decreased prostate cancer screening, while medications for urolithiasis could yield substantial savings if purchased through alternative channels like the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. Additional studies reveal that states with restrictive vasectomy insurance coverage often have stricter abortion laws, and that prior authorization requirements place a considerable burden on urology practices, potentially affecting patient outcomes. Together, these studies underscore the critical role of insurance policies and affordability in shaping access to essential urologic services.

Researchers will present their study findings covering important updates on insurance barriers from April 26 to 29. Charles Welliver, MD, a men’s health specialist at Albany Medical Health System, posed in-depth questions to the abstract authors, providing key insights into their research.

“This series of abstracts examines the external barriers that patients and providers must navigate for patients to receive the care they want,” Dr. Welliver said. “How patients and providers interact with insurance frequently affects the quality of care received. Insurers can build barriers to care through a variety of hurdles, like high-deductible insurance plans and prior authorizations. I am also excited to see a study looking at the cost savings of Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus drugs, as I have found this pharmacy to be an incredible benefit to patients.”

The following abstracts are spotlighted in the AUA Press Program:

