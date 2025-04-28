Main Street Matters: Lt. Gov. Austin Davis Highlights Investments in Northwestern Pennsylvania Communities

Shapiro-Davis Administration Invests More than $1 Million into Eight Community Revitalization Projects in Crawford, Erie and Warren Counties

Meadville, PA – The historic Main Streets and downtowns of northwestern Pennsylvania are being restored, thanks to support from the Shapiro-Davis Administration, which is providing more than $1 million in state funding for eight projects in Crawford, Erie and Warren counties.

“Pennsylvania’s historic Main Streets and downtowns are part of what makes the Commonwealth a great place to live, work and visit,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “Unfortunately, many of them have been neglected for far too long, but with strategic investments, like the ones we’re making in Meadville and Titusville, they can be restored to their former glory for generations to come.”

Davis stopped by Meadville’s historic Market House today and took a walking tour of the downtown with Mayor Jaime Kinder and Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Seeley.

Earlier this month the Shapiro-Davis Administration awarded $20 million in grants through the new Main Street Matters program, administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

The city of Meadville is receiving $560,027 in Main Street Matters funding to complete structural repairs and a roof replacement at the city’s historic Market House. In addition, the Meadville Community Revitalization Corporation is receiving a $16,875 Main Street Matters planning grant for a potential affordable housing project in the downtown.

“We’re deeply grateful to the Shapiro-Davis Administration for supporting our small community and investing in our shared vision – a community shaped by the people who live here,” said Mayor Jaime Kinder. “These Main Street Matters grants are key pieces of a larger puzzle, helping us build a future rooted in sustainability, quality of life and joy right here in Meadville.”

The Greater Titusville Development Foundation also received a Main Street Matters grant for $60,500 for facade improvements in their downtown.

“I applaud the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s vision and willingness to partner with local leaders to reclaim and rebuild our treasured downtowns,” said Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Seeley. “Just like many other rural counties across our Commonwealth, Crawford is experiencing declining population and aging infrastructure. Investing in our small towns and locally owned businesses is but one of many moves we need to be making to reinforce and highlight the quality of life that attracts and retains residents and employees to our small communities.”

The Shapiro-Davis Administration is investing in 81 community projects — including three in Crawford County, four in Erie County and one in Warren County — through the Main Street Matters program.

Crawford Meadville City Market House Structural Repairs and Roof Replacement $560,027 Crawford Meadville Community Revitalization Corporation Downtown Meadville Upper Floor Residential Planning Project $16,875 Crawford The Greater Titusville Development Foundation Downtown Titusville Facade Improvement Program $60,500 Erie Bayfront East Side Taskforce Historic East Bayfront Neighborhood Strategic Plan $50,000 Erie Corry Community Development Corporation Commercial Facade Improvement Program $100,000 Erie Erie City City of Erie Flagship Fund Microgrant Program $100,000 Erie North East Borough Renew North East Facade Improvement Program $50,000 Warren Warren City Commercial District Facade Program $100,000

Through Main Street Matters, the Shapiro-Davis Administration is investing $20 million to revitalize downtown areas, help businesses grow and improve community infrastructure. These funds build on the success of the Keystone Communities Program, which has helped cities and towns across Pennsylvania repair historic buildings, improve pedestrian safety and provide direct support to small businesses.

Administered by DCED, Main Street Matters received more than 200 applications requesting more than $43 million, underscoring the demand for strategic investments in Main Streets across Pennsylvania. The Shapiro-Davis 2025-26 budget proposal includes another $20 million for this successful initiative.

