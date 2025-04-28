Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Barton Ridge Luxury Home Community in Ann Arbor, Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of Barton Ridge , a new luxury home community in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood offers an array of modern single-family home designs with top-tier personalization options just minutes from downtown Ann Arbor. The model home is currently under construction and the community is now open onsite at 114 Maple Leaf Lane in Ann Arbor.

Barton Ridge offers expansive two-story single-family home designs with modern architectural finishes ranging from 3,272 to over 5,412+ square feet of luxury living space including 4 to 7 bedrooms and 3 to 6 bathrooms. Home designs feature three-car side-entry garages, first- or second-floor primary bedroom suites, first-floor guest bedroom suites, multigenerational living options, two-story great rooms, outdoor living spaces, and walkout and lookout basements with the option to finish. Homeowners will also enjoy expansive home sites nestled in a peaceful, wooded setting. Homes at Barton Ridge are priced from the upper $900,000s.





“Located near award-winning schools, the bustling downtown area, and ample green space, Barton Ridge seamlessly blends the best of Ann Arbor with the luxury living of Toll Brothers,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan. “This community is perfect for home shoppers looking to enjoy spacious modern home designs in a serene setting just minutes from downtown Ann Arbor.”

Located within the highly sought-after Ann Arbor School District, Barton Ridge is just 10 minutes from Wines Elementary School, Forsythe Middle School, and Skyline High School. Residents will also be minutes from premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor recreational opportunities in Ann Arbor.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Reserve at West Bloomfield, Edgewood by Toll Brothers, Toll Brothers at The Reserve at Crystal Lake, and Toll Brothers at Fosdick Glen.

For more information on Barton Ridge, call (866) 267-0537 or visit TollBrothers.com/MI .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/355cb972-8ca5-49ff-9b10-9f4eb697c293

