Free Paint Recycling Event in Ferndale, WA on April 26th

FERNDALE, Wash., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whatcom County Health and Community Services in partnership with the City of Ferndale and GreenSheen Paint, will host a FREE NO LIMITS paint recycling event on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at Ferndale High School (5830 Golden Eagle Drive).

The collaborative initiative provides a convenient and environmentally responsible method for disposing leftover paint. The event aims to reduce landfill waste and promote resource conservation within the community. For further information and to register, please visit https://circular.eco/event/Ferndale

Residents, businesses, Realtors, and contractors are welcome to drop off unwanted latex and oil-based paints, stains, and varnishes – any amount, from sample sizes to five-gallon containers. This eco-friendly initiative is your chance to declutter your garage and contribute to a greener future.

"We are thrilled to offer this opportunity for area residents to clear out their unwanted paint while helping the environment," says Luke Peters, Operations Manager at GreenSheen Paint. “All collected paint will be recycled into our high-quality, eco-friendly latex paints.”

GreenSheen Paint offers top-of-the-line recycled-content latex paint at competitive prices. Our innovative technology guarantees a beautiful finish, long-lasting durability, and a commitment to sustainability. We've diverted over 50 million pounds of paint from landfills through our nationwide network of retailers and recycling facilities in Denver, Kent, WA, and Rotterdam, NY.

CONTACT Kirby Boynton, Events Director

COMPANY GreenSheen Paint

PHONE 720-626-5302

EMAIL Events@greensheenpaint.com

WEB www.greensheenpaint.com

