PRESS RELEASE: NACON: SALES FOR THE 2024/25 FINANCIAL YEAR: €167.9 MILLION

Lesquin, 28 April 2025, 6:00pm CEST

SALES FOR THE 2024/25 FINANCIAL YEAR: €167.9 MILLION

OUTLOOK FOR 2025/26:

SHARP INCREASE IN BUSINESS LEVELS STARTING IN THE FIRST HALF

NACON (ISIN FR0013482791), a developer of video games and creator of premium accessories, is today reporting its consolidated sales for the 2024/25 financial year (period from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025).

Sales (IFRS)



2024/25



2023/24



Change



€ million First quarter (April-June) 32.3 35.5 -9.0% Second quarter (July-September) 44.8 32.3 +38.5% Third quarter (October-December) 52.9 59.0 -10.3% Fourth quarter (January–March) (1) 38.0 41.0 -7.1% Gaming 26.0 26.4 -1.6% Accessories 11.0 13.8 -20.7% Other (2) 1.1 0.7 +47.9% Full year (April–March) (1) 167.9 167.7 +0.1% Gaming 97.1 101.0 -3.8% Accessories 65.2 62.7 +4.1% Other (2) 5.6 4.1 +38.0%

(1) Unaudited figures

(2) Mobile and Audio sales

Fourth-quarter 2024/25 sales: €38.0 million

Gaming sales totalled €26.0 million during the quarter, a decrease of 1.6%.

Catalogue sales (new games) amounted to €9.9 million, down 35.8%. As previously announced, the release schedule in the fourth quarter was limited, consisting of only two games: Rugby25TM and Ambulance LifeTM. In the same period of 2023/24, by contrast, sales were boosted by the exceptional success of Robocop: Rogue City TM and the release of four new games, including Welcome to ParadizeTM and Taxi LifeTM.

The performance of the Back Catalogue (games released in previous years) remained excellent. Back Catalogue sales rose by 46.5% to €16.1 million in the fourth quarter.

Over the full year, they were up 31.2% to €58.6 million.

Sales in the Accessories business totalled €11.0 million after the launches of the REVOSIM range and the Xbox Revolution X Unlimited controller were postponed until the 2025/26 financial year.

After NACON postponed the launch of several games and accessories to the 2025/26 financial year, its sales rise slightly to €167.9 million as previously forecast.

As expected, operating income will be lower than in the previous year, but should remain slightly positive.

Outlook: strong growth in 2025/26

In the Gaming business, NACON will benefit from a much busier release schedule in 2025/26 than in 2024/25. Several major games will be released in the first half of the year, with very little risk of postponement.

The line-up for 2025/26 includes over 10 games in all four of NACON’s specialist genres.

Sport: AFL TM , Rugby League TM , Cricket26 TM , Pro Cycling Manager TM , Tour de France TM ,

Racing: Rennsport TM , Endurance TM and seasons 4-6 of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown TM ,

, and seasons 4-6 of Adventure: Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business TM , Hell is Us TM , Edge of Memories TM , Dragonkin TM , Styx: Blades of Greed TM ,

Simulation: Architect LifeTM and downloadable content (DLC) relating to several successful games.

The small number of games released in 2024/25 meant that Back Catalogue sales in 2025/26 are likely to be similar to the level achieved last year.

The Accessories business should also see firm growth, particularly in the first half with:

the launch of the Xbox Revolution X Unlimited controller in April;

controller in April; the launch of several products in the REVOSIM range of premium racing accessories in June, including the RS Pure steering wheel, the DD-9Nm base and the RS Pure pedal set;

range of premium racing accessories in June, including the RS Pure steering wheel, the DD-9Nm base and the RS Pure pedal set; the arrival in June of the Nintendo SwitchTM 2 console, for which NACON already has a full range of accessories. This new console should also boost sales of NACON’s video games.





As regards sales in the United States, NACON has already been making a large proportion of its products in Vietnam in recent years. Inventories in the United States are sufficient to meet local demand in the next few months.

In addition, the production site currently being built in Lauwin-Planque in France should be up and running in the second half of the 2025/26 financial year. The site will focus on producing controllers.

With its strong positions in two business areas, a busy release schedule in the current financial year and numerous upcoming product launches in the Accessories business, NACON is likely to achieve strong sales growth in 2025/26, starting in the first half.

Next events:

FY 2024/25 results press release to be published on 2 June 2025 (after the market close)

FY 2024/25 results presentation meeting at 11:00am CEST on 3 June 2025





